As always with DIY, do a patch test before slathering on; just because you can consume the spice doesn't mean your skin will tolerate it the same way. Sometimes people can have unexpected reactions to the topical treatment, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Finally, we'd be remiss not to discuss turmeric's bright orange hue, which makes for a beautiful mask, sure, but turmeric is also notorious for staining (your clothes and your skin, it turns out). To avoid tinging your face orange, Plescia recommends (again) using just a small amount of the spice. When you mix just a pinch with the yogurt base, the color should fade quite a bit, limiting its staining potential.

Although, that's not to say the DIY mask is totally foolproof: Turmeric does have the ability to stain your skin, but it's only temporary. So don't freak! "Curcumin, the main component of turmeric, is oil-soluble," says Plescia. So a gentle oil cleanser should be able to remove the pigment, even if it does take a couple of times for it to totally clear. Even if you leave the stain alone completely, the sebum in your skin will lift off the pigment eventually.