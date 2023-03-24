With most turmeric supplements on the market, you'll see three common forms of turmeric represented: Turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids, turmeric oil extract (aka volatile oil form), and liposomal turmeric extract. While these forms are still totally viable and will deliver turmeric benefits, for our turmeric-led formula we simply had to create a high-potency turmeric supplement that delivered the top bioavailability and bioefficacy possible.

That's why mbg ultimately chose Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric root extract, which features polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) technology, for its new turmeric supplement, turmeric potency+. "After all, who doesn't like a good sandwich? Especially an effective turmeric 'sandwich,'" jests mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

All science jokes aside, Ferira shares that, "full-spectrum is the latest new-school science for turmeric root extract, so we are thrilled to offer it in its clinically researched form and dose to folks." In fact, PNS technology protects and delivers the entire spectrum of synergistic herbal bioactives in turmeric root (i.e., curcuminoid polyphenols, protein, fiber, and essential oils) in a stable and seriously bioavailable matrix.*

Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric boasts a clinically shown absorption advantage, with five times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric extract, six times higher bioavailability than the volatile oil turmeric form, and 10 times higher bioavailability than turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids!*†

Actually, our innovative formula harnesses the synergistic healing properties of three dynamic plant extracts (turmeric, ginger, and piperine) that are well respected in both the Eastern and Western worlds for their holistic health benefits.*

"Turmeric is our clear hero in this formula, but the ginger and black pepper are full-on additions, too. You receive full-spectrum ginger root extract1 as Ginactiv® that utilizes PNS technology, plus everyone's beloved black pepper bonus: piperine. This trio is next level for whole-body antioxidant benefits,"* explains Ferira. "What's more, our turmeric has also been clinically shown to support healthy inflammatory pathways2 ,"* she adds.

You receive 500 milligrams of full-spectrum turmeric root extract and 150 milligrams of full-spectrum ginger root extracts both leveraging patented PNS technology, plus 5 milligrams of black pepper fruit extract (with 95% piperine, mind you) for additional bioavailability and antioxidant actions.*

In this vegan daily essential formula, mbg's turmeric potency+ delivers potent doses of powerhouse botanicals to promote antioxidant activity1 , support a healthy inflammatory response2 , and bolster whole-body health—yes, including musculoskeletal health3 (what lots of folks love turmeric for).*

Merging ancient herbal spice powerhouses with 21st-century plant science, mbg's turmeric potency+ is an impressive turmeric supplement that delivers comprehensive support for holistic well-being—and Ayurvedic medicine experts, integrative registered dietitians, nutritional psychiatrists, and culinary dietitians agree.* See for yourself: