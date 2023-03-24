Ayurveda & Longevity Experts Love This Potent Daily Turmeric Supplement
Turmeric may have shown up in Western clinical trials (not to mention trendy coffee shops) in the past 30 or so years, but this ancient herb has a long history of use. Long trusted to add flavor (and health benefits) to a grounding dish of curry or golden milk and deliver antioxidant actions in Ayurvedic healing practices, this respected ancient spice has been used for thousands of years to support whole-body health.*
When mindbodygreen decided to formulate its own premium turmeric supplement, we knew that leaning into science and ancient traditions was the only way to give this honored herb its due. Turmeric's extensive list of health benefits includes promoting joint, gut, brain, heart, skin, and muscle health (just to name a few).*
There's just one problem: The botanical has bioavailability challenges. So, we knew that creating "just another" turmeric supplement wasn't enough—we needed to find the best form of turmeric on the market with optimal bioavailability to ensure customers would truly reap the ultimate benefits from our daily supplement. Enter: full-spectrum turmeric root extract (as Acumin™).
With most turmeric supplements on the market, you'll see three common forms of turmeric represented: Turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids, turmeric oil extract (aka volatile oil form), and liposomal turmeric extract. While these forms are still totally viable and will deliver turmeric benefits, for our turmeric-led formula we simply had to create a high-potency turmeric supplement that delivered the top bioavailability and bioefficacy possible.
That's why mbg ultimately chose Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric root extract, which features polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) technology, for its new turmeric supplement, turmeric potency+. "After all, who doesn't like a good sandwich? Especially an effective turmeric 'sandwich,'" jests mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
All science jokes aside, Ferira shares that, "full-spectrum is the latest new-school science for turmeric root extract, so we are thrilled to offer it in its clinically researched form and dose to folks." In fact, PNS technology protects and delivers the entire spectrum of synergistic herbal bioactives in turmeric root (i.e., curcuminoid polyphenols, protein, fiber, and essential oils) in a stable and seriously bioavailable matrix.*
Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric boasts a clinically shown absorption advantage, with five times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric extract, six times higher bioavailability than the volatile oil turmeric form, and 10 times higher bioavailability than turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids!*†
Actually, our innovative formula harnesses the synergistic healing properties of three dynamic plant extracts (turmeric, ginger, and piperine) that are well respected in both the Eastern and Western worlds for their holistic health benefits.*
"Turmeric is our clear hero in this formula, but the ginger and black pepper are full-on additions, too. You receive full-spectrum ginger root extract1 as Ginactiv® that utilizes PNS technology, plus everyone's beloved black pepper bonus: piperine. This trio is next level for whole-body antioxidant benefits,"* explains Ferira. "What's more, our turmeric has also been clinically shown to support healthy inflammatory pathways2,"* she adds.
You receive 500 milligrams of full-spectrum turmeric root extract and 150 milligrams of full-spectrum ginger root extracts both leveraging patented PNS technology, plus 5 milligrams of black pepper fruit extract (with 95% piperine, mind you) for additional bioavailability and antioxidant actions.*
In this vegan daily essential formula, mbg's turmeric potency+ delivers potent doses of powerhouse botanicals to promote antioxidant activity1, support a healthy inflammatory response2, and bolster whole-body health—yes, including musculoskeletal health3 (what lots of folks love turmeric for).*
Merging ancient herbal spice powerhouses with 21st-century plant science, mbg's turmeric potency+ is an impressive turmeric supplement that delivers comprehensive support for holistic well-being—and Ayurvedic medicine experts, integrative registered dietitians, nutritional psychiatrists, and culinary dietitians agree.* See for yourself:
"Highly potent turmeric optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy."
"The ancient turmeric root is a spice of paramount importance in Ayurveda. Thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties and potential for whole-body healing benefits, turmeric is, for many people, an important daily herbal supplement. But, there's a caveat: Turmeric is notorious for being poorly absorbed in the body (and thus, wasted). Thanks to advanced formulation and technology, the highly potent turmeric featured in mbg's turmeric potency+ has been optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy."*
—Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., physician & Ayurvedic medicine expert
"I entrust my muscles, joints, and whole-body resilience with mbg's turmeric."
"Musculoskeletal health is something I prioritize daily, and herbal powerhouse turmeric root is one of my top tools. Muscle and joint health is pivotal for optimizing performance and longevity. With clinical trials demonstrating 10X higher bioavailability, targeted support for a healthy inflammatory response, and improvements in muscle strength and exercise recovery, I entrust my muscles, joints, and whole-body resilience with mindbodygreen's turmeric supplement."*
—Kien Vuu, M.D., The Performance and Longevity Doc & bestselling author
"From your brain to your joints, this antioxidant botanical is a daily essential."
"Turmeric makes a regular appearance in my recipes, culinary creations, and clinical recommendations. Why? Because it's an undeniably powerful herb with thousands of years of use as an ancient remedy, in addition to many decades of modern research confirming its efficacy. From your brain to your joints, this antioxidant botanical is a daily essential for overall health. To take advantage of the full curcuminoid potential of the whole turmeric root matrix, along with complementary herbs ginger and black pepper, I recommend mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+."*
—Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist & biologist, professional chef & bestselling author of This Is Your Brain on Food
"Turmeric supports balanced immunity and a calmer body and mind."
"Inflammatory processes in the body are an underappreciated and significant contributor to mental health issues. As it turns out, turmeric is one of the best ways to recalibrate a dysregulated immune system, supporting balanced immunity and a calmer body and mind. I think mindbodygreen did a great job with this turmeric potency+ formula: Along with the full-spectrum turmeric and ginger root extracts, you also receive piperine from black pepper to further enhance the bioavailability of the botanicals."*
—Ellen Vora, M.D., psychiatrist, acupuncturist & bestselling author
"This advanced design utilizes the plant's full-spectrum matrix of bioactives."
"Embracing cutting-edge polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology, mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+ features Acumin™ turmeric root and Ginactiv® ginger root extracts. These ingredients possess superior bioavailability, stability, and bioefficacy (as demonstrated in published clinical studies). This advanced PNS supplement design utilizes the plant's full-spectrum matrix of bioactives to protect and chauffeur the complete array of curcuminoid and gingerol phytonutrients into the body. This is 21st-century plant science at its finest."*
—Manish Grover, Ph.D., CEO of Aurea Biolabs
"The full spectrum of native turmeric root compounds, as nature intended it."
"Many people think that curcumin and turmeric are the same thing, but they're not. Curcumin is simply one phytonutrient that's found in the turmeric plant. In actuality, turmeric boasts an entire array of curcuminoids! I love mbg's latest innovation, turmeric potency+, because it features the full spectrum of native turmeric root compounds (curcuminoid polyphenols, fiber, protein, and essential oils), as nature intended it. Plus, I don't have to get my hands or kitchen messy from juicing to reap the benefits! This is my go-to turmeric supplement."*
—Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT, integrative registered dietitian
"Highly absorbable turmeric root extract, plus the synergistic bonus of ginger root and piperine."
"I'm all about plant-forward nutrition. This includes mealtime, of course, but also targeted supplements rooted in science. Many of my favorite culinary creations, like the South Asian spiced okra dish bhindi masala, feature turmeric. Not only is this famous herb delicious, research demonstrates turmeric's myriad benefits—from antioxidant status and joint health to cardiometabolic wellness. I love mbg's turmeric potency+ because you receive premium, highly absorbable turmeric root extract, plus the synergistic bonus of ginger root and piperine from black pepper fruit."*
—Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN, clinical & culinary dietitian
"Turmeric root extract clinically shown to raise blood curcuminoid levels."
"For myself and my clients, turmeric is one of my favorite herbs for whole-body health because it supports the brain, gut, muscles, joints, skin, heart, and so much more! For me, mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+ product excels over other turmeric supplements on the market. It's thoughtfully and rigorously formulated for optimal absorption with full-spectrum turmeric root extract clinically shown to raise blood curcuminoid levels, meaning that you will actually see and feel the benefits of this potent herb."*
—Brooke Scheller, M.S., DCN, CNS, doctor of clinical nutrition
"Just two vegan capsules a day and you're golden."
"Turmeric, ginger, and black pepper are powerful antioxidant besties you want on your spice team. Think turmeric in a curry dish, stomach-soothing ginger tea, or grinding fresh peppercorns on your favorite meal. To complement these flavorful meals and beverages, targeted herbal extracts have a rightful place too. To benefit from this plant-powered trio (turmeric, ginger, and black pepper) in their most absorbable and potent forms, a convenient option is mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+. Just two vegan capsules a day and you're golden."*
—Jennifer Hnat, RDN, mindful and intentional eating expert
† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
