First off, to all my fellow R.D.s around the world, may I wish you a happy R.D. day! However, today (and this entire month) is not just for dietitians, but for everyone. March is National Nutrition Month (NNM). While last year’s theme was all about personalizing your plate, this year, the mantra from The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is “Celebrate A World Of Flavors.”

I thought, how better to come together and celebrate a world of flavors than chatting up 25 of my amazing R.D. colleagues around the globe? I asked them what celebrating flavor looks like for them personally and for their clients. Plus, I asked them to dish on their all-time favorite meal that’s full of flavor (so, you’re welcome in advance).

This talented and diverse bunch of registered dietitians is from all over the world—from Los Angeles to Brooklyn, to Lebanon and The Sudan. Their areas of dietetics expertise and practice are equally varied—I'm talking chefs, food scientists, researchers, authors, along with registered dietitians in hospitals, schools, private practice, industry, and the military.

I’ll let you in on a secret: Most R.D.s are foodies at heart. Needless to say, they were eager to embrace their heritage foods and honor different foodways. The end result of celebrating an array of flavors and cultures? We all glean wonderfully diverse history, personal memories, nutrients, and yes, flavor, that food and dishes from around the world have to offer. This elevates our palate and nutritional inputs, and expands our appreciation for other cultures.

Let's come together over the global dinner table, shall we? Here’s to 25 dietitians from around the world sharing their advice for embracing flavor and nutritional diversity (plus, their favorite nutrient-packed dish).