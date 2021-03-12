Twenty million Americans have some form of thyroid disease, but 60% are totally unaware. Whitney Crouch, R.D.N, C.L.T. is functional nutrition dietitian on a mission to improve that concerning statistic.

Born, raised, and based in Los Angeles, Crouch brings a whole body, integrative approach to nutrition and lifestyle. She specializes in helping women with autoimmune thyroid disease find community, improve, or reverse thyroid disease symptoms, and live energized, resilient lives.