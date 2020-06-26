Avocados often play a starring role in health food cuisine. They're sliced on grain bowls, mashed on toast, mixed into salad dressings, blended into smoothies, and even incorporated into healthy desserts.

While their popularity may seem excessive to some (present company excluded), this green fruit actually merits the spotlight. "Avocados are truly packed with nutrition and there are so many reasons to love them," says dietician Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., author of The MIND Diet. "The top reason I recommend them is the way they support brain performance."

Moon notes that their signature color comes from lutein, an antioxidant that has cognitive benefits. "In fact, a recent study found that eating an avocado a day for six months built up lutein stores, which improved sustained attention, working memory, and problem solving skills."

"Avocados are also a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and raise "good" HDL cholesterol," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Plus, they're packed with fiber, which makes them a satisfying snack, or addition to any dish.

However, avocados aren’t always easy to come by—they’re often pricey or sometimes unavailable in grocery stores. Other times, they're just not ripe when you need them to be. Also, some people simply don’t enjoy the taste of this creamy fruit (I'll agree to disagree on that one). Whether they’re unavailable or you’re not a fan—sometimes you need an avocado swap. Luckily, nutritionists have shared some of their favorite avocado substitutes that offer similar nutritional benefits or texture.