15 Avocado Substitutes To Try That Offer Similar Texture & Nutrition

Avocados in a Reusable Mesh Bag

June 26, 2020

Avocados often play a starring role in health food cuisine. They're sliced on grain bowls, mashed on toast, mixed into salad dressings, blended into smoothies, and even incorporated into healthy desserts. 

While their popularity may seem excessive to some (present company excluded), this green fruit actually merits the spotlight. "Avocados are truly packed with nutrition and there are so many reasons to love them," says dietician Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D., author of The MIND Diet. "The top reason I recommend them is the way they support brain performance."

Moon notes that their signature color comes from lutein, an antioxidant that has cognitive benefits. "In fact, a recent study found that eating an avocado a day for six months built up lutein stores, which improved sustained attention, working memory, and problem solving skills."

"Avocados are also a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, which help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and raise "good" HDL cholesterol," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Plus, they're packed with fiber, which makes them a satisfying snack, or addition to any dish.

However, avocados aren’t always easy to come by—they’re often pricey or sometimes unavailable in grocery stores. Other times, they're just not ripe when you need them to be. Also, some people simply don’t enjoy the taste of this creamy fruit (I'll agree to disagree on that one). Whether they’re unavailable or you’re not a fan—sometimes you need an avocado swap. Luckily, nutritionists have shared some of their favorite avocado substitutes that offer similar nutritional benefits or texture.

For the health benefits

"When it’s hard to find avocados or you avoid them for other reasons, but still want that brain-boosting lutein, there are a few options," says Moon. Her go-to foods are:

For the healthy fat

As mentioned, monosaturated fats are important for supporting healthy cholesterol levels. And Moon adds, they're also "associated with healthy blood flow, which is essential for keeping the brain healthy, as well as the heart." To get the benefits of monounsaturated fats, sans-avocado, "extra virgin olive oil is my go-to choice, since it also contains hundreds of other bioactives that can protect the brain," says Moon.

For the texture

Avocados are well-known for their rich taste and creamy texture. But there are a number of foods that offer a similar profile, it just depends on your specific culinary need. "Pumpkin or butternut squash puree work well," says Cording. "Mashed banana or nut or seed butter can also lend a similar mouthfeel."

For swaps that offer that richness and texture without sacrificing nutrition, "I like to spread hummus, Greek yogurt, or cashew cream on toast," Moon says, "and hey, you could put an egg on it and a drizzle of EVOO for good measure."

In smoothies, specifically, Moon says you can get creaminess and a boost of nutrition with the help of silken tofu, soaked pistachios or cashews, or even pinto beans. "It's unique, but I swear it works," she says.

Instead of a guacamole, Moon recommends trying edamame dip with garlic, cilantro, lime juice and olive oil, along with diced tomatoes folded in. In salads, to get a similar "tender-toothsome bite" she opts for hearts of palm or blanched asparagus spears.

Here's a little re-cap of those texture swaps:

  • Pumpkin
  • Butternut squash
  • Nut butter
  • Greek Yogurt
  • Banana
  • Silken tofu
  • Soaked pistachios or cashews
  • Pinto beans
  • Edamame dip
  • Hearts of palm
  • Blanched asparagus spears

"These culinary swaps won’t offer exactly the same nutrition as avocados, and that’s OK," says Moon. "They serve as functional swaps and offer up some of the same nutrients, along with some new ones. An important part of an overall healthful diet is variety."

