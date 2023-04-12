However, avocados aren't always easy to come by—they're often pricey or sometimes unavailable in grocery stores. Other times, they're just not ripe when you need them to be. Also, some people simply don't enjoy the taste of this creamy fruit (I'll agree to disagree on that one). Whether they're unavailable or you're not a fan—sometimes you need an avocado swap. Luckily, nutritionists have shared some of their favorite avocado substitutes that offer similar nutritional benefits or texture.