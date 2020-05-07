You had good intentions, you bought a bunch of bananas intending grab them for a quick snack and slice them onto oatmeal, but there they are on the counter, brown spots starting to grow. You could make banana bread...again. Or you could try using them in any of these recipes that harness their natural sweetness and egg-like properties for tasty sweets or to thicken vegan versions of old stand-bys.

Here you can find some of our favorite ways to use ripe bananas in innovate ways for healthy new breakfast options—or just to satisfy your sweet tooth.