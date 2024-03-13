Not All Kombucha Is Brewed Equally... How To Tell If Yours Is The Real Deal

Before there was a dizzying amount of kombucha brands on the shelves, there was SYNERGY Raw Kombucha. It all started in 1995, when Founder of GT’s Living Foods, GT Dave, crafted a home-brewed kombucha to support his mother’s recovery from breast cancer. Inspired by her experience, GT started bottling and selling this small-batch beverage as the first kombucha on U.S. shelves. SYNERGY was the spark behind our love for kombucha (and still is today).