Seed oils tend to be high in omega-6 PUFAs (which we get plenty of already), and, per Nielsen, they don't contain as many fat-soluble vitamins and polyphenols or have the strong evidence base to support their use like olive oil does. They're most often highly processed and more prone to oxidation. They tend to be used in restaurant cooking, so if you dine out a lot, consider opting for another oil at home.