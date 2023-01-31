If you’re an avid cook, you likely have a slew of oils in your pantry. Olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil are all essential ingredients in the kitchen—but have you ever cooked with sesame oil?

Beyond having a pleasant nutty flavor, this oil is also hailed for its effect on the hair and skin. Here's what to know about the benefits of sesame oil, and whether it deserves a spot in your rotation.