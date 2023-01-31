Because of its MUFA and PUFA content, sesame oil can help lower the risk of heart disease compared to other frying agents like butter.

However, frying is not the healthiest way to eat sesame oil. You're better off using it in moderation to add flavor to your dishes. Since sesame oil (especially unrefined and cold-pressed) tends to be more expensive, frying also isn't the most economical way to use the ingredient.