Editor's Note: This article was originally published on January 31, 2023 and has been updated over time. A previous version of this article indicated that oil pulling may prevent teeth yellowing. We have removed this claim based on the latest available research. While oil pulling has been shown to reduce plaque buildup, there is no evidence that it reduces yellowing. A previous version of this article claimed that oil pulling may help prevent cavities. We have since clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Since publication, we have updated this article to reflect that the American Dental Association does not currently recommend oil pulling as part of a dental hygiene practice.