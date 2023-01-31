6 Benefits Of Oil Pulling + The How-To, From Dentists
As simple and minimalistic skin care routines become increasingly popular, it seems the opposite is true for oral care. In recent years the topic of at-home oral care has gained traction, especially low-lift and natural practices like oil pulling.
However, not all dentists see oil pulling as an essential part of a healthy oral care routine. We asked the pros so you don’t have to—is oil pulling really all that? Let’s get into it.
What is oil pulling?
Before we dive into the potential benefits, let’s get a clear picture of what exactly oil pulling is. On a simple level, oil pulling means placing a tablespoon or so of oil in your mouth, swishing it around for 10 to 15 minutes, and then spitting it out.
This ritual was originally practiced in India and in Ayurvedic medicine with the goal of gently ridding the mouth of bad bacteria and supporting gum health. While some people claim oil pulling has the power to fully heal oral diseases, dentists aren’t so sure.
6 benefits of oil pulling.
While we won’t suggest using oil pulling as a treatment for a disease, there are plenty of benefits to consider.
Reduces bad bacteria.
The rumors are true: Oil pulling can support a healthy oral microbiome. “The whole premise behind oil pulling is that the fatty part of the oil attaches to the fatty cell membrane of the bacteria in your mouth, captures it, and then you spit the bacteria out with it,” cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman DDS tells mbg.
Bad bacteria can lead to a host of dental issues, including bad breath. However, there aren’t enough clinical studies done on bad breath and oil pulling to ensure its efficacy in that regard.
That being said, anecdotal evidence does still support the claim. Patients will come in and tell me that their mouth feels fresher, their teeth feel smoother, [and] their breath is better,” Veytsman says.
May help prevent yellowing.
While bacteria may not be all bad all the time, studies show they can lead to the yellowing of the teeth1 when out of balance.
More specifically, a bacteria called Streptococcus mutants has been known to cause plaque and gingivitis. Luckily, swishing coconut oil in your mouth daily was shown to reduce this bacteria1, research shows.
So if your tooth discoloration is caused by a buildup of bacteria, then oil pulling might be a good option to try.
Supports healthy gums.
“Because there is the reduction of bad oral bacteria, oil pulling can be beneficial for gum health, as well,” Brooklyn-based celebrity cosmetic dentist, Daniel Rubinshtein, DMD explains. However those prone to gum inflammation or discomfort should ask their dentist about oil pulling before committing to the practice.
May help prevent cavities.
Oil pulling is not going to be the best way to prevent cavities, but it can help. “Because oil pulling helps to reduce bad bacteria in the mouth, it is possible that oil pulling can prevent cavities, however, it’s important to pair oil pulling with the standard practices of brushing your teeth, flossing, reducing sugar, etc.,” Rubinshtein explains.
What’s more, you should never see oil pulling as a potential “fix” for pre-existing cavities or gum health issues. If you feel pain in your tooth and suspect you have a cavity forming, you should visit the dentist for a check-up rather than seek out DIY remedies.
May help support stomach health.
Some people claim oil pulling can help ease stomach discomfort, and while there may not be clinical studies demonstrating this benefit at this time, there is a scientific reason for this result so many people see.
“Oil can be soothing for the mouth and can help balance the oral microbiome, which is the bacterial colonies in the mouth. Since the mouth is connected to the gut, I can definitely see the relation there. Anything that happens in your mouth does affect the gastrointestinal system,” Veytsman says.
So oil pulling is by no means a fix for stomach discomfort, but you may experience this benefit if you incorporate this step into your routine.
It's easy and affordable.
Like skin care, many oral care products and tools can get expensive. However, this one is extremely low-lift and it's affordable. While it won't replace brushing your teeth, it is one simple way to level up your oral care routine without overspending.
Side effects & safety.
As with any DIY method, it’s best to consult your dentist before trying oil pulling if you’re prone to cavities, gum disease, tooth sensitivity, etc. However, there aren’t any significant side effects to be weary of, meaning oil pulling is generally a safe practice to try.
How to do it.
Ready to give oil pulling a shot? Here’s a quick how-to:
- Pick your oil: The most research-backed oil for this purpose is coconut oil, but sesame or olive oil are great options too. Whatever oil you choose, measure out one tablespoon.
- Swish: On an empty stomach in the morning, place the tablespoon of oil in your mouth. After doing this, swish it around for 10 to 15 minutes. You can go for a quick walk, clean your bedroom, make breakfast, etc. to fill the time.
- Spit: Once your time is up, spit out the oil. You may want to do so in the trash rather than the sink to avoid buildup in your pipes.
- Rinse: Rinse your mouth out with water before eating or drinking anything.
- Brush: Follow up with your normal brush routine.
What we don’t know.
While oil pulling does have a few great benefits for your teeth and gums, you shouldn’t use it as a replacement for other dental hygiene products or tools. “I wouldn’t use oil pulling to replace things like brushing your teeth and using mouthwash, but I would use it as an adjunct,” Veytsman notes.
Think of it like a new serum in your skin care line up: It certainly won’t replace the need for cleansing your skin or using sunscreen, but it can certainly help with overall skin health.
FAQ
Does oil pulling detox your body?
“The whole idea of detoxing means removing bacteria from your body and when you do oil pulling, the fatty part of the oil sticks to the fatty cell membrane of the bacteria, and this pulls the bacteria out with it. So yes, based on that mechanism, it is a form of detoxing,” Veytsman says.
Does oil pulling reduce face fat?
Some people say that oil pulling can slim down the face, but there’s no evidence to support such benefit. “They claim that oil pulling helps to exercise the face, however, if that were the case, we would all have taut faces from talking,” Rubinshtein says.
What does oil pulling actually do?
Oil pulling helps balance bacteria in the mouth. This, in turn, can help prevent cavities, ease bad breath, and support gum health. However, oil pulling should not replace an oral care routine of flossing and brushing your teeth daily.
Is oil pulling good for the stomach?
This benefit has not been studied yet, however, anecdotal evidence does have some scientific explanation. “Oil can be soothing for the mouth and can help balance the oral microbiome, which is the bacterial colonies in the mouth. Since the mouth is connected to the gut, I can definitely see the relation there. Anything that happens in your mouth does affect the gastrointestinal system,” Veytsman says.
Is oil pulling proven to work?
Oil pulling has been proven to reduce bad bacteria in the mouth which in turn can result in better breath, fewer cavities, and whiter teeth.
The takeaway.
With oral care routines becoming more and more complex, it’s important to know what actually works and what doesn’t. Now you know that oil pulling does have plenty of benefits from balancing your oral microbiome to even contributing to whiter teeth. However, this step shouldn’t replace your basic flossing and brushing routine. If you’re looking to brighten your teeth, this isn’t the only option—so here’s a few more.
