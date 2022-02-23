A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas

Ayurvedic medicine is much more than just medicine. This 5,000-year-old practice began in India and has since spread across the world, shaping and improving many lives.

The core of Ayurveda is focused on prevention. It's based on the concept that general health and wellness rely on a delicate balance between mind, body, and spirit.

If you've been searching for a holistic and balanced approach to your overall health, you're in the right place.