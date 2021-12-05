Intuitive eating is a healthier, long-term alternative to dieting because it focuses on your body’s internal cues to determine whether you’re hungry and how much you eat. Intuitive eating recognizes you as the expert of your body.

Dieting, on the other hand, can lead to weight loss and regain—along with mental and physical distress—if you continue to rely on it, even when it no longer benefits you. Studies show that when used correctly, intuitive eating works well compared to dieting.

One study published in Eating Disorders: The Journal of Treatment & Prevention looked at 192 women and 180 men, who completed online self-report measures of eating behaviors and weight patterns. Those who used intuitive eating had greater weight stability, whereas, those who practiced more rigid eating patterns were more likely to have greater weight instability (such as yo-yo dieting, or otherwise losing and regaining weight).