The Best Way To Eat For Your Genes, From An Integrative Gastroenterologist

It feels like every day someone is telling us to eat this or to eat that, but how do you know if this or that is actually good for you? This can be a tough question to answer without the proper understanding of what your individual body needs. That's where precision medicine—what I consider the future of healthcare—comes into play.

We now have tools at our disposal, which can help us understand how each person should eat in order to optimize their own nutrition. In other words, it is possible to eat for your genes.