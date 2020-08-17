Because they’re animal products, cow and goat milk are both complete proteins. In other words, they contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for energy production, tissue repair, and muscle building.

Both goat and cow milk are also naturally high in calcium, unlike most alt-milks, which require fortified nutrients to compare. “Both types of milk provide about one-third of our daily needs for calcium,” registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Julie Stefanski, MEd, RDN, tells mbg. “Few other foods provide this benefit.”

Each dairy beverage is high in vitamins A and D, as well as minerals, like magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium.

“In terms of nutrients, you can swap out cow’s milk for goat’s milk easily,” registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, says. “You can also find goat milk cheese, yogurt, and powdered milk.”