Many of my patients find cow's milk hard to digest due to lactose intolerance, which can lead to food sensitivities and general gut unhappiness. This is because they lack sufficient amounts of the enzyme lactase to break down the predominant sugar in cow's milk—lactose. This milk intolerance leads to gas, bloating, and diarrhea as the bacteria in the human gut ferment the lactose sugar instead. While actual numbers can vary, the World Allergy Organization estimates almost 5 percent of people may suffer from cow's milk allergy, with children more likely to react than adults.

At the same time, many patients enjoy drinking milk, whether in smoothies, mixed in foods, or as a beverage. In the past, I've had trouble finding the perfect alternative for cow's milk. Unfortunately, people reactive to cow's milk could also have reactions to goat and sheep milks.

Even nut milk doesn't get a free pass. One recent study looked at how 500 people reacted to different types of milk, from mammalian to nondairy milk. Interestingly, some people even reacted to traditionally nonreactive milks including almond, soy, and coconut milk!

So, what is left, you ask? The answer may surprise you as much as it did me!

In the same study, researchers provided a perfect alternative: camel milk, which was the second least reactive milk in this study (right after human milk). What?!?

While it might sound like the next new trendy health beverage, camel milk is hardly new. For centuries, camel milk (and urine, but that's for another discussion) has been used in the Middle East, parts of Africa and Asia, and the former Soviet Union. Even though throughout history it lacked scientific validity, many swore by camel milk's therapeutic benefits.

Today, we have that scientific validation. An impressive number of studies substantiate what people intuitively knew centuries ago: Camel's milk provides an array of health benefits, including being a rich source of nutrients and antioxidants.

Camel milk is more nutritious than milk from cows, sheep, and other animals because it contains low amounts of the milk sugar lactose along with a superior fat content. It is also easier to digest because, unlike most conventional dairy, which contains the difficult-to-digest A1 casein protein, camel milk is composed of A2 casein, which your body can break down more easily.

Nutrient-wise, camel milk contains high concentrations of potassium, magnesium, copper, sodium, zinc, iron, B vitamins, and vitamin C. Altogether, the total protein content of camel milk is also superior to other sources.

Those nutrients help fight chronic inflammation and free-radical-induced oxidative stress. As you know by reading my other blogs on inflammation, both of these conditions play key roles in the majority of diseases, including digestive disorders.

Many of the benefits in camel milk come from protein components called immunoglobulins that (as their name implies) play a key role in immune health.

Because of their unique structure, most of the immunoglobulins from the lactating camel can pass within and remain available in camel milk. Researchers find these immunoglobulins are therapeutic for a number of illnesses including cancer, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer's disease.

Camel milk contains other protective proteins including: