Hemp, Almond, Coconut: Ever Wonder Which Nondairy Milk Is Healthiest? Here Are Our Favorites

Lactose intolerance, following a vegan diet, nursing a baby who can’t tolerate dairy, and taste preference are some of the main reasons my nutrition clients choose to drink nondairy milk. There’s no rule that you have to give up dairy completely to be healthy (I don’t), but you want to be sure you choose well when you reach for an alternative.

Also worth noting: Many products on the market are fortified with nutrients that are often lacking in plant-based diets (calcium, vitamin B12, and vitamin D, just to name a few), so if you know you need help covering your bases, they can also be a good way to address gaps in your diet, especially if you’re just starting the transition to that style of eating. With all nondairy milks, go for unsweetened varieties to save yourself the negative effects of the added sugar.

While every health care professional’s ranking will vary slightly, here’s my list of the best nondairy milks: