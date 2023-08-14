Both almond milk and oat milk can be a good addition to smoothies. Almond milk is thinner and lower in calories and carbs, which may make it a better choice for light smoothies, like this apple-cinnamon green smoothie. Meanwhile, oat milk brings a thick texture, which works well for more filling smoothie recipes, including this fiber-rich wild blueberry oat smoothie. If you're going to put oat milk in your smoothie, be sure to add a source of protein and fiber as well, to balance out the maltose and keep your blood sugar levels from spiking.