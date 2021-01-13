Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Benefits, How To Use + Which Is Better?
Is it just us, or does the list of available alt-milks on coffee shop menus keep growing? Gone are the days when soy was the only plant-based option. Now—even amongst the growing list of hemp, macadamia, coconut, and other milks—almond and oat seem to keep coming out on top. But is one plant-based beverage better than the other?
Is oat milk healthy?
Nutrition
The USDA hasn't created standard nutrition information for oat milk, but here's what you'll find in one serving of Elmhurst unsweetened oat milk:
- Calories: 80
- Fat: 1.5 g
- Sodium: 120 mg
- Carbohydrates: 14 g
- Sugar: 1 g
- Fiber: 2 g
- Protein: 4 g
- Calcium: 18 mg
Benefits
Oat milk is a plant-based beverage made by blending water and oats together, then straining the liquid.
“Similar to almond milk, oat milk is a great alternative for those looking to avoid or reduce dairy in their eating routine,” women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D., tells mbg. “[It] has many essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B-12, D, riboflavin, calcium, and phosphorus.”
Oat milk also contains a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucans, which support a healthy gut microbiome. What's more, it binds to cholesterol to reduce its absorption, says registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D.
To get the greatest health benefits, be sure to look for minimally processed, unsweetened options or make your own.
Is almond milk healthy?
Nutrition
These nutrition facts are based on 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
- Calories: 36.6
- Fat: 2.68 g
- Sodium: 173 mg
- Carbohydrates: 1.42 g
- Sugar: 0 g
- Fiber: 0 g
- Protein: 1.44 g
- Calcium: 481 mg
Benefits
Almond milk is another popular plant-based milk alternative. It's made by blending almonds and water together, then straining out the excess liquid.
It contains a good amount of the antioxidant vitamin E, which helps protects the cells from damage, Ayanwola says. "Some types of almond milk are also fortified with vitamin D and calcium, which are beneficial nutrients for maintaining bone health," she adds.
While almond milk is free of cholesterol and saturated fats, it's important to look for minimally processed, unsweetened options to maintain the health benefits.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk
While oat and almond milk are both dairy-free, plant-based alternatives to cow's milk, they do have some differences in terms of taste, environmental impact, how well they hold up in coffee, and more.
Taste: Almond milk has a slightly nutty taste and a watery texture, while oat milk has a naturally sweet taste and creamy texture.
Environmental impact: "Because oat crops have a smaller environmental impact than dairy, almond, and soy, oat milk is also a more sustainable option," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, once told mbg.
Coffee uses: Both almond and oat milk can be used in coffee, as dairy milk would, but the creaminess of oat milk is more conducive to frothing.
Nutrition: Both beverages provide a good source of vitamins and minerals. "An unsweetened cup of almond milk is lower in calories and fat than oat milk, however oat milk is slightly higher in protein and fiber," Agyeman says.
How to use oat milk and almond milk.
These plant-based alternatives can be used as a 1:1 replacement for dairy milk. "They can both be used in smoothies, as coffee creamers, and as dairy substitutes in recipes such as ice-cream and baked goods," Ayanwola suggests.
Healthiest brands to try
Some of the best brands for almond milk include Califia, Elmhurst, SoDelicious, and Almond Breeze. For oat milk, Oatly, Califia, Elmhurst, Planet Oat, and Silk Oat Yeah!, are among the most popular.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.