Oat milk is a plant-based beverage made by blending water and oats together, then straining the liquid.

“Similar to almond milk, oat milk is a great alternative for those looking to avoid or reduce dairy in their eating routine,” women's health dietitian Valerie Agyeman, R.D., tells mbg. “[It] has many essential nutrients such as vitamins A, B-12, D, riboflavin, calcium, and phosphorus.”

Oat milk also contains a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucans, which support a healthy gut microbiome. What's more, it binds to cholesterol to reduce its absorption, says registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D.

To get the greatest health benefits, be sure to look for minimally processed, unsweetened options or make your own.