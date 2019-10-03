While culinary rapeseed or canola oil is often praised by chefs for its high smoke point, it certainly isn't without controversy. While the plant was initially developed through cross-breeding, many modern canola plants have been genetically modified to be resistant to herbicides, says Jess Cording, R.D., registered dietitian and mbg Collective member. And when crops are resistant to herbicides, more of those herbicides are used, which means more harm to the environment. When we consume the foods, we’re also ingesting those strong herbicides. For this reason, many people choose to avoid canola or rapeseed oil.

The way canola seeds are processed into oil is another point of contention. The vast majority of conventional canola or rapeseed oil is extracted with high heat and/or chemical solvents, then "cleaned" with more chemicals to produce a flavorless oil with a high smoke point. The big downside: Heating the oil in this manner is thought to damage the essential fatty acids and reduce the number of antioxidants and vitamins in the end product.

But you don't need to fear all rapeseed and canola oil. Although much less prevalent in grocery stores than conventional varieties, "cold-pressed, extra-virgin rapeseed oils are available (often online) as a less processed choice," says Cording. Producing these oils involves using a press to squeeze out oil from the seeds, which retains more of the oil's natural flavor and nutrients. "Additionally, an organic product will not have gone through the genetic modifications."

But, even if you do pick a cold-pressed organic variety, are there any notable health benefits of rapeseed or canola oil? "Like other oils, a tablespoon provides about 120 calories and 14 grams of fat, with monounsaturated behind the primary type of fat," says Cording. "You'll also get about 1,280 mg of omega-3 fatty acids and 12 percent of your vitamin E and vitamin K needs." Which is good news, considering these nutrients are important for brain, heart, skin, and bone health.

However, Cording notes, a tablespoon also packs a hefty dose (2,610 mg) of omega-6 fatty acids, which you want to keep in check, as too much of this fatty acid in your diet can promote inflammation. So, if you already consume a lot of omega-6 fats (found in many processed foods containing vegetable and seed oils), this may not be the right oil for you. For perspective, a tablespoon of olive oil contains 1,320 mg of omega-6 fats.

On the other hand, if you consume a mostly whole-foods-based diet rich in fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and omega-3-rich fish, there's nothing wrong with using a high-quality, cold-pressed culinary rapeseed or canola oil in your cooking. In fact, even the occasional consumption of highly processed canola oil probably won't hurt you. "If you're having dinner at someone's home and you notice they made your meal with conventional rapeseed oil or canola oil, you don't need to panic," says Cording.