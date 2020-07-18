mindbodygreen

Beauty

Vitamin E For Hair: Benefits, Hair Care Tips & The Best Products

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Smiling Woman Flipping Her Hair

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 18, 2020 — 10:08 AM

Oils are the workhorses of natural and clean hair care. Their presence is nearly ubiquitous in the market: You can use them in their pure form, but you can also find them infused in practically every product out there—from conditioners to styling creams. One oil in particular stands out for its hair-helping properties: Vitamin E oil.  

Vitamin E For hair 

Vitamin E is a lipid-soluble antioxidant, or a molecule that is able to neutralize free radicals in the skin, hair, and body. “Vitamin E has gained a lot of popularity because of its ability to transform frizzy-dry hair into a more lustrous and shiny mane,” says Matrix artistic director and celebrity stylist, Nick Stenson. “It is suggested that Vitamin E oil can reduce hair loss, improve scalp and hair health and circulation, balance oil production, and enhance shine while creating an external barrier to protect from damage.”

In fact, research backs up many of these benefits. 

  1. Reducing hair loss. A recent study found that patients who took a vitamin E supplement experienced significant hair growth compared to the placebo group, as much as 34% increase in thickness.* 
  2. Improve scalp circulation. Some studies have suggested that vitamin E can help enhance overall body circulation.* Circulation has also been linked to healthy hair growth. So many hair experts conclude that by using vitamin E, you may be able to promote scalp circulation.* 
  3. Balance oil on the scalp. Vitamin E is an oil that when used topically can actually help balance the oils you have naturally. So if your scalp errors on either the side of dry or oily, you may look into using a vitamin E oil to help. 
  4. Improves hair shaft health. Oils, when used correctly, can condition hair, protect the cuticle, provide antioxidant protection, and so on. 

Vitamin E is also incredibly versatile in use, from products to supplements. If you are using it topically, you can find plenty of products that formulate the antioxidant into it. You can also just use a pure vitamin E oil directly on the strands. “An easy and simple way to use it is to apply it to your hair and scalp, distributing evenly, and allowing it to sit for 10-15 minutes before you shampoo and condition as normal,” he says. If you want to take it via supplementation, you can take vitamin E oil capsules or a hair and beauty supplement that has vitamin E already in it. 

Finally, anyone can use it. However, when used topically it’s more geared towards people who need extra moisture—if your hair is thin or flat, you may want to skip it. “Vitamin E oil is great for highly textured and curly hair or any hair that is naturally dry or dull. If you have fine straight hair that tends to be weighed down easily, you’ll want to look for a more lightweight treatment option,” Stenson says. 

Difeel Sunflower Mega Care Vitamin E Oil Premium Natural Hair Oil

Use this herb-infused vitamin E oil if you have signs of thinning. Not only does it have the famous antioxidant, but it also contains a host of other healthy natural oils, like jojoba and sweet almond. Then it contains other actives like green tea extract and sea buckthorn. 

Sunflower Mega Care Vitamin E Oil Premium Natural Hair Oil, Difeel ($2.49)

vitmain e oil
mindbodygreen

Via Natural Oil Vitamin E Oil

This concentrated tube gives your hair a potent shot of antioxidants and keratin, to help promote growth and reduce breakage. Not to mention, it’s a multitasking wonder: Apply it to the cuticles, hands, or chapped spots on your body. 

Vitamin E Oil, Via Natural Oil ($4.81)

via naturals oil
mindbodygreen

mindbodygreen grass-fed collagen+

An easy way to improve hair health from the inside is to use a collagen supplement that’s infused with other actives to enhance its efficacy. This includes biotin for growth, vitamin C for scalp health, and vitamin E for all the reasons we’ve listed above. Plus, a few other goodies. 

grass-fed collagen+, mindbodygreen (starting at $76)

grass-fed collagen+
mindbodygreen

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend

This brilliantly blended oil combines all our favorites: castor, black cumin seed, sunflower, and so on. Then it layers in vitamin E for all its hair helping benefits. It’s ideal for damaged and breakage-prone hair.

Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend, Carol’s Daughter ($11.99) 

carols daughter vitamin e oil
mindbodygreen

Uma Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil

Thanks to the base of grapeseed oil, this has a ton of vitamin E in it naturally. The organic blend mixes several good for hair essential oils together with the base, for an oil that clarifies the scalp and hydrates the strand. 

Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil, Uma ($70)

uma oil natural
mindbodygreen
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Can Taking A Collagen Supplement Help Grow Full, Lush Brows?

Jamie Schneider
Can Taking A Collagen Supplement Help Grow Full, Lush Brows?
Beauty

This DIY Sea Salt Spray Only Has 5 Ingredients & Works For Every Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
This DIY Sea Salt Spray Only Has 5 Ingredients & Works For Every Hair Type
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task + 4 Easy Ways To Refocus

Anne Marie O’Connor
Why You Should Be Learning To Single-Task + 4 Easy Ways To Refocus
Spirituality

4 Signs You're Receiving A Karmic Lesson & How To Take Action

Sarah Regan
4 Signs You're Receiving A Karmic Lesson & How To Take Action
Beauty

What Is Gluconolactone? The Skin Care Acid You've Never Heard Of

Andrea Jordan
What Is Gluconolactone? The Skin Care Acid You've Never Heard Of
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

How Good Apologies Enhance Our Well-Being, From A Psychologist

Molly Howes, Ph.D.
How Good Apologies Enhance Our Well-Being, From A Psychologist
Recipes

Make All 3 Components Of This Vegan Yogurt & Granola Bowl Yourself

Eliza Sullivan
Make All 3 Components Of This Vegan Yogurt & Granola Bowl Yourself
Mental Health

PSA: Negative Thoughts Can Make Your Food Less Nutritious, Says A Neuroscientist

Jamie Schneider
PSA: Negative Thoughts Can Make Your Food Less Nutritious, Says A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

How To Consume Caffeine In A Healthy Way, According To A Gut Health Expert

Marvin Singh, M.D.
How To Consume Caffeine In A Healthy Way, According To A Gut Health Expert
Functional Food

Researchers Discover This Spice May Have Antiviral Properties

Eliza Sullivan
Researchers Discover This Spice May Have Antiviral Properties
Integrative Health

You've Heard That CBD Can Help You Chill — Well, This Is Supercharged

Emma Loewe
You've Heard That CBD Can Help You Chill — Well, This Is Supercharged
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vitamin-e-for-hair

Your article and new folder have been saved!