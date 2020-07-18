Vitamin E is also incredibly versatile in use, from products to supplements. If you are using it topically, you can find plenty of products that formulate the antioxidant into it. You can also just use a pure vitamin E oil directly on the strands. “An easy and simple way to use it is to apply it to your hair and scalp, distributing evenly, and allowing it to sit for 10-15 minutes before you shampoo and condition as normal,” he says. If you want to take it via supplementation, you can take vitamin E oil capsules or a hair and beauty supplement that has vitamin E already in it.

Finally, anyone can use it. However, when used topically it’s more geared towards people who need extra moisture—if your hair is thin or flat, you may want to skip it. “Vitamin E oil is great for highly textured and curly hair or any hair that is naturally dry or dull. If you have fine straight hair that tends to be weighed down easily, you’ll want to look for a more lightweight treatment option,” Stenson says.