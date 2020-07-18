Vitamin E For Hair: Benefits, Hair Care Tips & The Best Products
Oils are the workhorses of natural and clean hair care. Their presence is nearly ubiquitous in the market: You can use them in their pure form, but you can also find them infused in practically every product out there—from conditioners to styling creams. One oil in particular stands out for its hair-helping properties: Vitamin E oil.
Vitamin E For hair
Vitamin E is a lipid-soluble antioxidant, or a molecule that is able to neutralize free radicals in the skin, hair, and body. “Vitamin E has gained a lot of popularity because of its ability to transform frizzy-dry hair into a more lustrous and shiny mane,” says Matrix artistic director and celebrity stylist, Nick Stenson. “It is suggested that Vitamin E oil can reduce hair loss, improve scalp and hair health and circulation, balance oil production, and enhance shine while creating an external barrier to protect from damage.”
In fact, research backs up many of these benefits.
- Reducing hair loss. A recent study found that patients who took a vitamin E supplement experienced significant hair growth compared to the placebo group, as much as 34% increase in thickness.*
- Improve scalp circulation. Some studies have suggested that vitamin E can help enhance overall body circulation.* Circulation has also been linked to healthy hair growth. So many hair experts conclude that by using vitamin E, you may be able to promote scalp circulation.*
- Balance oil on the scalp. Vitamin E is an oil that when used topically can actually help balance the oils you have naturally. So if your scalp errors on either the side of dry or oily, you may look into using a vitamin E oil to help.
- Improves hair shaft health. Oils, when used correctly, can condition hair, protect the cuticle, provide antioxidant protection, and so on.
Vitamin E is also incredibly versatile in use, from products to supplements. If you are using it topically, you can find plenty of products that formulate the antioxidant into it. You can also just use a pure vitamin E oil directly on the strands. “An easy and simple way to use it is to apply it to your hair and scalp, distributing evenly, and allowing it to sit for 10-15 minutes before you shampoo and condition as normal,” he says. If you want to take it via supplementation, you can take vitamin E oil capsules or a hair and beauty supplement that has vitamin E already in it.
Finally, anyone can use it. However, when used topically it’s more geared towards people who need extra moisture—if your hair is thin or flat, you may want to skip it. “Vitamin E oil is great for highly textured and curly hair or any hair that is naturally dry or dull. If you have fine straight hair that tends to be weighed down easily, you’ll want to look for a more lightweight treatment option,” Stenson says.
Difeel Sunflower Mega Care Vitamin E Oil Premium Natural Hair Oil
Use this herb-infused vitamin E oil if you have signs of thinning. Not only does it have the famous antioxidant, but it also contains a host of other healthy natural oils, like jojoba and sweet almond. Then it contains other actives like green tea extract and sea buckthorn.
Sunflower Mega Care Vitamin E Oil Premium Natural Hair Oil, Difeel ($2.49)
Via Natural Oil Vitamin E Oil
This concentrated tube gives your hair a potent shot of antioxidants and keratin, to help promote growth and reduce breakage. Not to mention, it’s a multitasking wonder: Apply it to the cuticles, hands, or chapped spots on your body.
Vitamin E Oil, Via Natural Oil ($4.81)
mindbodygreen grass-fed collagen+
An easy way to improve hair health from the inside is to use a collagen supplement that’s infused with other actives to enhance its efficacy. This includes biotin for growth, vitamin C for scalp health, and vitamin E for all the reasons we’ve listed above. Plus, a few other goodies.
grass-fed collagen+, mindbodygreen (starting at $76)
Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend
This brilliantly blended oil combines all our favorites: castor, black cumin seed, sunflower, and so on. Then it layers in vitamin E for all its hair helping benefits. It’s ideal for damaged and breakage-prone hair.
Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend, Carol’s Daughter ($11.99)
Uma Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil
Thanks to the base of grapeseed oil, this has a ton of vitamin E in it naturally. The organic blend mixes several good for hair essential oils together with the base, for an oil that clarifies the scalp and hydrates the strand.
Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil, Uma ($70)