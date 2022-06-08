Health Experts Want You To Be Very Cautious Of This Popular Cooking Oil

Sunflower oil is an edible oil derived from sunflower seeds. While sunflowers originated in North America (their seeds were eaten and squeezed for their oil by Native Americans), sunflower oil wasn't commercially produced until it arrived in Eastern Europe in the 1800s. There, it was used as a substitute for butter and lard, which were prohibited by the Russian Orthodox Church during Lent. Until recently, Ukraine and Russia were the top two producers of sunflower oil, accounting for more than 50% of the world's sunflower oil production. However, the war in Ukraine has destroyed wide swathes of farmland and prevented sunflower harvests, which has reduced access to sunflower oil across the globe.