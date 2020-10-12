Yes, Olive Oil Goes Rancid: Here's How To Store It Properly For Max Shelf Life

We tend to forget, but olives are a fruit, and the pressed oil is likewise perishable. "Olive oil, when stored properly, has a shelf life of roughly 18 months," says Jim Savage of Organic Roots, a California producer of organic extra-virgin olive oil. What's more, he calls that a guideline, not a hard and fast rule.

Virgin olive oil, which has a higher acid content, tends to last a little longer, with a shelf life of about 18 to 24 months from pressing. But as the least processed of all olive oils, extra virgin is your best bet. Not all olive oils are equal, and you'll enjoy the most health benefits—i.e., monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents—with extra virgin.

Once you've opened a bottle of oil, however, the oxidation process picks up. The oil will begin to degrade relatively quickly, so you should ideally plan to use it within one to two months.