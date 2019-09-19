If you ask most doctors how to eat for optimal health and longevity, chances are they'll point you to a Mediterranean diet. Rich in whole, minimally processed foods like vegetables, fruits, olive oil, fish, nuts, and seeds, this diet has been associated with a reduced risk of many age-related and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's, breast cancer, and more.

So what's so great about the Mediterranean diet? For starters, it's light on processed foods, but researchers also believe that olive oil plays a major role in delivering its health benefits, thanks to one of its main compounds known as oleuropein.

Oleuropein is responsible for that slightly spicy, pungent flavor you'll encounter in a quality extra-virgin olive oil. "But olive leaves actually contain many more polyphenols than the oil, and they're the highest in oleuropein," says Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., an integrative neurologist.

The good news: Supplement manufacturers are able to produce something called olive leaf extract, which contains a stable, standardized form of oleuropein so you can reap the benefits (in concentrated form) without having to consume huge quantities of olive oil.