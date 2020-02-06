The first known record of olive leaf comes from Ancient Egypt, where its antimicrobial oils were used to mummify kings. It has since been used extensively in traditional medicine1 to treat a variety of ailments and is still popular across many cultures today. In Japan, olive leaves are taken orally for stomach and intestinal diseases, while in Greece and the Canary Islands, a hot water extract of olive leaves is taken orally to treat high blood pressure. In Italy, people reach for a tincture of olive leaves to reduce fever, and in several countries, olive leaf extract has been used to treat malaria.