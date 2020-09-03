We've all been there: you've found a recipe you totally love, but you're missing an ingredient, or it's got one of those less-than-optimal-for-health ingredients—like vegetable oil. Then it's time to go looking for a great substitute in the world of healthier oils.

"There are many wonderful substitutes for vegetable oil," shares chef, nutritionist and reiki master Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN, "which unfortunately tends to be highly processed and therefore lacking in nutrients."

One of the main draws of vegetable oil is, of course, its versatility—you'll find it in baking, cooking, or in recipes for homemade salad dressings: "My suggestions for healthier alternatives depend on what you are making," explains Poon.