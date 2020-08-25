The Underrated Oil This RD Uses On All Of Her Meals, Both Sweet & Savory

First thing’s first: Pumpkin seed oil doesn’t come from your ordinary gourd. It’s actually made from the seeds of a specific type of pumpkin found in Austria, called the Styrian pumpkin. And while the oil has made its way stateside, it’s long been coined the “Austrian secret,” as pumpkin seed oil has been used as traditional medicine in Austria for hundreds of years.

The health benefits don’t disappoint, either: One study found that pumpkin seed oil's anti-inflammatory properties were able to help manage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and atherosclerosis development. Another smaller study also found that the oil was associated with increased hair growth when participants took a pumpkin seed oil supplement for 24 weeks.

Health benefits aside, the oil has quite the unique taste. Reminiscent of a walnut or hazelnut oil, it has a strong, nutty flavor with hints of butter. And to top it all off, it’s an amazing, dark green color, making it as aesthetically pleasing as it is rich in flavor.