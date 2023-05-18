Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, integrative dietitian and author of The Anti-Anxiety Diet, explains that pumpkin seed oil can be beneficial for hormonal health because of the presence of multiple omega-3 fatty acids. "It is a good choice for hormone balance as it has omegas in the form of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), as well as phytoestrogens." She notes that these serve as a tool in hormone transition during menopause or estrogen dips, making pumpkin seed oil or supplements a good choice for women nearing or in that transition.