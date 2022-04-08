Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Making This Common Cooking Oil Mistake

"Oils are composed of molecules known as triglycerides, which are further made up of glycerol bonded to three fatty acids," says Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., food scientist, food industry consultant, and author of 150 Food Science Questions Answered. "The smoke point is the temperature at which these fatty acids begin to break down under heat, as they are vaporized and react with oxygen in the air." In other words, when the fats in the oils are, well, oxidized.