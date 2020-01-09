Let's Settle This: Is Grapeseed Oil A Healthy Choice?

Grapeseed oil is high in polyunsaturated (70% by composition) versus monounsaturated fat (17%), as opposed to olive oil, which is the opposite (73% monounsaturated fat). Most of that polyunsaturated fat is linoleic acid, an omega-6, and the oil contains less than 2% omega-3s, giving it a ratio of omega-6:omega-3 of 696:1. "We all know omega-6 fatty acids are considered to be inflammatory and that an excess of omega-6 fatty acids in the Western diet is believed to be partly to blame for heart disease," explains Vincent Pedre, M.D., an mbg Collective member and gut health expert.

Here's where it gets complicated. "Linoleic acid is typically converted to gamma-linoleic acid once we digest it and gamma-linoleic can have beneficial properties, like lowering cholesterol and inflammation especially when it is converted to DGLA," says Robert Graham, M.D., the founder of FRESH Med NYC. According to one study, "The polyphenols present in grapeseed oil are able to inhibit the release of arachidonic acid (AA), responsible for the production of leukotrienes and prostaglandins, which in turn activates the inflammatory response."

Unfortunately, there isn't much research on grapeseed oil directly. "One study showed it improved high-sensitive C-reactive protein (an inflammatory marker) and insulin resistance in overweight/obese women," says Pedre. "However, the study was poorly done because they compared grapeseed oil to another high-omega-6 oil—sunflower oil. It would have been a better study to compare the intake of grapeseed oil versus cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil."

Other studies point to anti-inflammatory effects of grapeseed extract's high vitamin E content. "Grapeseed extracts have also been shown to have anti-cancer properties by inhibiting proliferation and inducing cell death in colon cancer cells due to their phenolic compounds, like proanthocyanidins," says Pedre. "However, in-vitro studies are well-controlled environments that may not translate to how the oil behaves in-vivo. And grapeseed oil is not the same as an extract."