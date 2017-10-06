Could Coconut Oil Be Clogging Your Pores?

Coconut oil has been touted as a natural beauty cure-all for ages. Specifically when it comes to skin care, many green beauty enthusiasts swear by coconut oil as their go-to: It's a hair treatment, face cleanser, face moisturizer, and body moisturizer all in one. It's the base of numerous beauty DIY products, and you can use it for oil pulling, too. What more can you ask for?

Recently, it's been a hot topic of conversation—this spring when the AHA declared it unhealthy for consumption, coconut oil enthusiasts rallied—and most functional medicine experts were quick to defend it. With so many people using coconut oil for beauty uses, too, we couldn't help but wonder if there's something we're missing. We spoke to two doctors, one who makes her own skin care line, Sarah Villafranco, M.D., and Cybele Fishman, M.D., one of NYC's top integrative dermatologists, to get the answers.