The truth is, Americans aren’t eating their baseline needs of two servings of fatty fish per week, as recommended by the American Heart Association. The recommended intake of omega-3s per day is 250 to 500 milligrams (which equals that baseline input of one to two servings of oily fish a week), most U.S. adults are only getting 86 milligrams per day.

Unless you’re consistently incorporating salmon, anchovies, tuna, mackerel, and other fatty fish into your weekly meal plan, a fish oil supplement can help take your omega-3 levels from “blah” to “heck yeah!” And this omega-3 endeavor isn't just about filling "gaps," since the cardioprotective benefits of omega-3s (specifically EPA and DHA) are known to hover around 1,000 milligrams daily and up.* That amount requires daily intention.

That's why one of the most important things to look for when choosing an omega-3 supplement is potency. A targeted, efficacious dose of omega-3s like mbg’s omega-3 potency+, which includes 1,500 milligrams of EPA and DHA in each serving, is the best way to achieve health-promoting levels of omega-3s for today and your future.*

Another consideration is freshness and, well, fishy burps. The quality of your supplement affects whether or not you taste your morning supplement later in the day. With a high-quality supplement specifically designed to minimize contaminants and rancidity, the fish oil is appropriately produced, transported, encapsulated, and stored.

As a result, oxidation is limited, which is key to preventing those nasty burps and promoting fresh oil. Premium omega-3 supplements may also up their freshness and sensory experience by utilizing botanicals. You'll find organic lemon oil and rosemary extract in mbg's omega-3 supplement, for example.

Supplementing with EPA and DHA instead of just ALA is ideal, due to the low conversion rate of ALA to EPA and DHA within the body. This conversion rate (affected by estrogen levels, age, genetic variability, and more) is so inefficient that EPA and DHA are often considered to be “conditionally essential.”

And don’t worry, vegans, you can find plant-based DHA supplements that derive their omega-3 from algae—after all, that’s where fish get their omega-3s in the first place.