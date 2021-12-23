Whether you've taken a fish oil supplement or not, chances are you've at least heard about one famously unpleasant potential side effect: the fish burp.

Considering the omega-3s (specifically EPA and DHA) found in fish oil are important for everything from your cognitive function and heart health to your vision and mental well-being,* foul-smelling belches probably shouldn't be enough to dissuade you from adding a supplement to your daily routine. But, of course, no one wants to worry about stinky burps.

Unfortunately, this foul-smelling side effect is a pretty common one, according to mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. In fact, it's a top complaint associated with fish oil supplements. (Queasiness and GI upset are also common—especially among pregnant individuals.)

Fortunately, there are a few ways you can combat those fishy burps so that you can take your fish oil supplement without fear.