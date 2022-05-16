Fun (or not-so-fun) fact: Some people are more prone to fish burps simply based on their physiology, says Ferira. You see, it's all about how quickly your stomach empties into your small intestine, a process called gastric emptying, which can vary from person to person. The slower gastric emptying happens for you, the more likely you are to find yourself belching up fishy flavor while your supplement hangs out in your stomach.