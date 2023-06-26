"The triglyceride form is how marine omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA are found in the fat of the fish—and how we consume and absorb fat in our diet," explains Ferira.* "In other words, it's the form found in nature and native to the fish." This means that the triglyceride form is also the most bioavailable2 , aka the easiest for your digestive tract to absorb and your cells to then use.*