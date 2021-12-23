Deciding to take a daily fish oil supplement to provide your body with a consistent supply of the important omega-3s EPA and DHA probably feels like a pretty beneficial move for your health and well-being—and it is.

"We know from published research that over 90% of Americans fail to consume the minimum amount of oily fish recommended for general health, just two servings a week," says nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's director of scientific affairs. "To mind this massively widespread nutritional gap, a potent omega-3 product taken daily makes a whole lot of sense."*

However, which supplement you choose is important for a number of reasons, ranging from the potential health benefits you experience to the health of the world's oceans. And given the vast number of brands and different fish oil supplement options out there, vetting and selecting a product can feel like a much bigger task than initially meets the eye.

We've taken the guesswork out of the process by creating our omega-3 potency+ using the highest standards of quality, purity, and sustainability possible. This deeper dive breaks down seven key components that separate truly cream-of-the-crop fish oil supplements from the crowd so that you can ensure the supplement in your routine aligns with your health and sustainability values. Here's what to consider: