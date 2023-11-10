Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

12 Best Olive Oils Of 2026 + How To Find A High-Quality EVOO
If there's one product you can absolutely, always, guaranteed find in my pantry, it's olive oil. This healthy oil often makes an appearance in my go-to dishes—whether I drizzle it on top of veggies or blend it into salad dressings.
It's no secret that olive oil is a healthy kitchen staple—but with so many products on the market to choose from, are they all really at the same level? Let's chat about how to find a truly high-quality oil, along with some standout options worth adding to your cart. As a health editor, these are my top 12 picks for the best olive oils of the year based on research and personal experience:
How we picked
Oil type
Extra virgin olive oil goes through less processing and retains more nutrients, making it a healthier option than standard olive oil.
Transparency
We're spotlighting brands that clearly list harvest or production dates on their oils so you know you're getting the freshest product.
Origin
We opted for oils that are single-origin (meaning, grown within a single geographic region) and certified organic when possible.
Taste
Of course, every option on our list tastes fantastic — whether it's incorporated into a stew or drizzled on a salad.
Kosterina Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Southern Greece
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
This lovely olive oil has a lot going for it: It's cold-pressed and created in small batches. Plus, it uses Greek Koroneiki olives, a varietal that renowned physician and researcher William Li, M.D., recommends since these olives are potent in the bioactive polyphenol compound hydroxytyrosol.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Cold pressed
- From high-polyphenol olives
- Additional shipping costs
What our tester says
What our tester says
"This is my go-to olive oil for sautéeing. It has a nice, subtle flavor, and I know that it's supercharging my cooking with heart-healthy polyphenols. I also appreciate that its bottle is nice and thin for easy, single-handed drizzling." — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director
100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Corto Truly
- Olives from
- California
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
This 100% organic EVOO has a bright slightly fruity flavor and is another fantastic staple for any kitchen. The brand is very deliberate about their method: The olives are picked at peak freshness, then cold-extracted within hours and stored in a climate-controlled cellar until there is a customer order.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Organic
- Cold extracted
- Some reviewers say it's bland
Extra Virgin Olive Oil by California Olive Ranch
- Olives from
- California, Argentina, Chile, Portugal
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
This cold-pressed EVOO, which uses olives grown in California, Argentina, Chile, and Portugal is a go-to on my grocery list. It has a mild flavor, which makes it incredibly versatile for all kinds of cooking projects. It's also affordable, so you don't have to be too fussy about wasting larger quantities for stews or sautés; you can use it more like a vegetable oil.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Affordable
- Cold pressed
- Mild flavor
- Image by Emma Loewe
Kosterina Spicy Red Pepper Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Southern Greece
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
Like Kosterina's original extra virgin olive oil, this punched-up version is made of cold-pressed Koroneiki olives harvested early in southern Greece. It too packs a high polyphenol count (470 mg/kg) and earthy, peppery flavor—plus the addition of red pepper.
Add a dash to soups, stews, or dressings for a subtly spicy kick that will add body and depth to meals. Reviewers call it a "secret ingredient" for everything from pizza to pasta to morning eggs. And for the spice-averse, Kosterina also now sells Greek Herb & Lemon and Garlic flavored oils as well (and a set of all three!).
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Cold-pressed from high-polyphenol olives
- Pleasant flavor
- Harvest month listed on website
- Might be too spicy for some
What our testers says
What our testers says
"The red pepper is subtle at first but the spice definitely lingers. What I love most about this oil is how versatile it is. I used it as a starter for a simple tomato sauce last night and it added tons of flavor in no time, and this morning I'm drizzling it on my Greek yogurt for a savory breakfast." — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director
- Image by Primal Kitchen
Primal Kitchen Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Spain, Tunisia
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- Yes
Primal Kitchen makes so many nutritious products we love at mindbodygreen, and their olive oil is no exception. The tasty blend of olives was personally selected by founder Mark Sisson—and we love that it's USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Organic
- Non GMO
- Pricier for the size
Alive 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Brightland
- Olives from
- California
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
Another California-sourced olive oil, Brightland's Alive EVOO is a beautiful addition to salads, marinades, or even baked goods. I also love that they feature the harvest date right up front on their website, which helps ensure you're getting fresh, nutritious oil. (Note: Olive oil is generally good for 12 to 20 months past its harvest date, according to Moon.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Cold pressed
- Olives grown in California
- Distinct flavor makes it less versatile
- Image by Emma Loewe
Graza "Drizzle" Oil
- Olives from
- Spain
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
Graza took the olive oil world by storm when it launched its two signature squeeze bottles in 2022: "Sizzle" (a mellow oil made for cooking) and "Drizzle" (a punchy oil designed for dressing dishes). While both are delicious, Drizzle is the real showstopper.
Made from olives grown in Spain, the high-polyphenol, single-origin oil adds a peppery, earthy freshness to any meal. You're going to want to keep a bottle around for easily finishing off salads, pastas, and pretty much anything else you can get your hands on. Sign up for the subscription package ($18 a bottle) to ensure you never run out. Trust us.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Great flavor
- Squeeze bottle
- Available on subscription
- Not suitable for higher heat cooking
- Plastic bottle
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
"Drizzle has single-handedly changed the way I think about olive oil. It was love at first drop. When my first bottle arrived, I was low on food and the only vehicle I had for it was a rice cake. It made the rice cake sing (words I never expected to write) with a rich, grassy flavor that tasted fresh off the farm. Since then, I've been using it to finish off nearly every dish with an addicting flavor. My favorite use for it so far? On hot popcorn!" — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director
California Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Cobram Estates
- Olives from
- California
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
Whether you're buying this California Select bottle or one of their more standard offerings, Cobram Estates is a great go-to olive oil to snag at your local supermarket. Not only are their cold-pressed EVOOs great for cooking, but the Sacramento-sourced brand has also won multiple awards for their top-notch taste.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Cold pressed
- Affordable
- Flavorful
- Lower smoke point than other oils
Manni The Oil of Life 2021: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Manni offers a wide selection of high-quality olive oils (including the Grand Cru variety we've featured inholiday food gift guides). This option from the Olive Oil of Life collection has a rich flavor, which makes it delicious to drizzle on just about anything. Plus, I love that this bottle is made with 99.99% UV-ray-resistant glass to protect the EVOO.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Sourced from high polyphenols Tuscan olives
- Distinct flavor
- Display worthy bottle
- Expensive
Madhava Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Italy
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
Another excellent choice, this Italian brand sources their olive oil directly from organic and non-GMO farmers that share their environment-first values. They've also received multiple awards from the clean label project, which verifies product quality and safety.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Non GMO
- Tested for contaminants
- Some reviewers call it bland
Frankie's 457 Spuntino Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Italy
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic?
- No
A mainstay in mindbodygreen's founders' kitchen, Frankies is another excellent, flavorful choice—created by the chefs and owners of Frankies Spuntino in Brooklyn, NY. This slightly spicy EVOO is USDA-certified organic and made with 100% Nocellara del Belice olives grown in Sicily, Italy.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Organic
- Cold pressed
- Some reviewers have received damaged bottles
Kyoord High-Phenolic Olive Oil
- Olives from
- Greece
- Cold-pressed?
- Yes
- Organic
- No
Yes, this bottle is gorgeous to look at, but it's what's inside the bottle that we really love. Made in Corfu, Greece—with Lianolia and Koroneiki olives from a small family farm—this delicious olive oil is flavorful yet subtle enough for any dish.
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Flavorful
- Beautiful bottle
- Greek olives
- Limited quantities available
Benefits of olive oil
There's a reason olive oil is a cornerstone of the much-loved Mediterranean diet—this healthy fat is packed with benefits. Here are a couple of expert- and research-backed perks of olive oil to consider:
- Antioxidant-rich: "It is notably rich in vitamin E, a fat-soluble antioxidant that helps to maintain the integrity of cell membranes and protect it from free radicals," registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., previously told mbg.
- Heart-healthy: The monounsaturated fats in olive oil can help support healthy cholesterol1.
- Brain-supporting: "It's said that what's good for the heart is good for the brain," nutritional psychiatrist Drew Ramsey, M.D., previously shared with mindbodygreen. "Olive oil, which contains a special phytonutrient called hydroxytyrosol, protects your blood vessels to keep both your cardiovascular and nervous systems in top working order."
- Anti-inflammatory actions: Unlike unhealthy cooking oils, olive oil helps maintain a healthy inflammatory response since it is low in polyunsaturated fats, family physician and New York Times bestselling author Cate Shanahan, M.D., said in a mindbodygreen podcast episode.
- Longevity-promoting: A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that consuming more olive oil, particularly in place of other fats, may lead to a longer life.
Choosing your olive oil
When it comes to choosing an olive oil that's going to give you top-notch benefits, steer clear of the highly refined products since the healthiest oils are unrefined and minimally processed.
Instead, opt for extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO). "It's the least processed and therefore has the greatest nutritional benefit, compared to other types of olive oils," says Ayanwola. "Since it is derived from olive berries, it contains large amounts of antioxidants, phytosterols, and vitamins2," which can be stripped away when the oil is refined. (Here's a handy trick to check if your EVOO is totally authentic.)
For that reason, it's worth taking an extra moment to check how your oil is manufactured—this should be communicated very clearly on the brand's bottle or website (for example, we love seeing "cold-pressed" on the label). Here are a few other tips for scoping out the most top-notch olive oil.
Just remember that EVOO is going to have a lower smoke point—around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit—than more processed versions. For that reason, it's best as a finishing oil (think drizzling on top of dishes or using in dressings) versus baking or high-heat roasting.
When you're scoping out the bottle itself, there's one more thing to note: Olive oil should come in a darkly tinted, opaque container. Remember: "The antioxidants in olive oil degrade when exposed to heat, light, and oxygen," Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. shared with mindbodygreen, which is why the packaging is important. (More on how to store and keep your olive oil fresh here.)
The takeaway
Olive oil (particularly EVOO) is one of the best oils you can cook with thanks to its healthy fatty acids, powerful antioxidants, and abundant anti-inflammatory compounds. Swap out less nutritious options like soybean oil or vegetable oil for any of the bottles on this list and prepare for healthier, more delicious meals.