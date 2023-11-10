Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

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Functional Food

12 Best Olive Oils Of 2026 + How To Find A High-Quality EVOO

Kristine Thomason
Author:
Kristine Thomason
Last updated on November 10, 2023
Kristine Thomason
Health Writer & Editor
By Kristine Thomason
How we picked
Benefits
How to choose
Summary
Last updated on November 10, 2023

If there's one product you can absolutely, always, guaranteed find in my pantry, it's olive oil. This healthy oil often makes an appearance in my go-to dishes—whether I drizzle it on top of veggies or blend it into salad dressings.

It's no secret that olive oil is a healthy kitchen staple—but with so many products on the market to choose from, are they all really at the same level? Let's chat about how to find a truly high-quality oil, along with some standout options worth adding to your cart. As a health editor, these are my top 12 picks for the best olive oils of the year based on research and personal experience:

How we picked

Oil type

Extra virgin olive oil goes through less processing and retains more nutrients, making it a healthier option than standard olive oil.

Transparency

We're spotlighting brands that clearly list harvest or production dates on their oils so you know you're getting the freshest product.

Origin

We opted for oils that are single-origin (meaning, grown within a single geographic region) and certified organic when possible.

Taste

Of course, every option on our list tastes fantastic — whether it's incorporated into a stew or drizzled on a salad.

  • Kosterina olive oil
     
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Kosterina Original Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best overall
Olives from
Southern Greece
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

This lovely olive oil has a lot going for it: It's cold-pressed and created in small batches. Plus, it uses Greek Koroneiki olives, a varietal that renowned physician and researcher William Li, M.D., recommends since these olives are potent in the bioactive polyphenol compound hydroxytyrosol.

Pros
  • Cold pressed
  • From high-polyphenol olives
Cons
  • Additional shipping costs

"This is my go-to olive oil for sautéeing. It has a nice, subtle flavor, and I know that it's supercharging my cooking with heart-healthy polyphenols. I also appreciate that its bottle is nice and thin for easy, single-handed drizzling." — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director

  • Corto TRULY | 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
     
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100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Corto Truly

Best cold extracted
Olives from
California
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

This 100% organic EVOO has a bright slightly fruity flavor and is another fantastic staple for any kitchen. The brand is very deliberate about their method: The olives are picked at peak freshness, then cold-extracted within hours and stored in a climate-controlled cellar until there is a customer order.

Pros
  • Organic
  • Cold extracted
Cons
  • Some reviewers say it's bland
  • California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Oil
     
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Extra Virgin Olive Oil by California Olive Ranch

Best budget
Olives from
California, Argentina, Chile, Portugal
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

This cold-pressed EVOO, which uses olives grown in California, Argentina, Chile, and Portugal is a go-to on my grocery list. It has a mild flavor, which makes it incredibly versatile for all kinds of cooking projects. It's also affordable, so you don't have to be too fussy about wasting larger quantities for stews or sautés; you can use it more like a vegetable oil.

Pros
  • Affordable
  • Cold pressed
Cons
  • Mild flavor
  • bottle of kosterina spicy red pepper best olive oil on table
    Image by Emma Loewe
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Kosterina Spicy Red Pepper Olive Oil

Best flavored
Olives from
Southern Greece
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

Like Kosterina's original extra virgin olive oil, this punched-up version is made of cold-pressed Koroneiki olives harvested early in southern Greece. It too packs a high polyphenol count (470 mg/kg) and earthy, peppery flavor—plus the addition of red pepper.

Add a dash to soups, stews, or dressings for a subtly spicy kick that will add body and depth to meals. Reviewers call it a "secret ingredient" for everything from pizza to pasta to morning eggs. And for the spice-averse, Kosterina also now sells Greek Herb & Lemon and Garlic flavored oils as well (and a set of all three!).

Pros
  • Cold-pressed from high-polyphenol olives
  • Pleasant flavor
  • Harvest month listed on website
Cons
  • Might be too spicy for some

"The red pepper is subtle at first but the spice definitely lingers. What I love most about this oil is how versatile it is. I used it as a starter for a simple tomato sauce last night and it added tons of flavor in no time, and this morning I'm drizzling it on my Greek yogurt for a savory breakfast." — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director

  • Primal Kitchen olive oil
    Image by Primal Kitchen
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Primal Kitchen Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best for everyday use
Olives from
Spain, Tunisia
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
Yes

Primal Kitchen makes so many nutritious products we love at mindbodygreen, and their olive oil is no exception. The tasty blend of olives was personally selected by founder Mark Sisson—and we love that it's USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Pros
  • Organic
  • Non GMO
Cons
  • Pricier for the size
  • Brightland Alive Extra Virgin Olive Oil
     
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Alive 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Brightland

Best for salads
Olives from
California
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

Another California-sourced olive oil, Brightland's Alive EVOO is a beautiful addition to salads, marinades, or even baked goods. I also love that they feature the harvest date right up front on their website, which helps ensure you're getting fresh, nutritious oil. (Note: Olive oil is generally good for 12 to 20 months past its harvest date, according to Moon.

Pros
  • Cold pressed
  • Olives grown in California
Cons
  • Distinct flavor makes it less versatile
  • Graza drizzle best olive oils
    Image by Emma Loewe
View on Graza

Graza "Drizzle" Oil

Best for finishing
Olives from
Spain
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

Graza took the olive oil world by storm when it launched its two signature squeeze bottles in 2022: "Sizzle" (a mellow oil made for cooking) and "Drizzle" (a punchy oil designed for dressing dishes). While both are delicious, Drizzle is the real showstopper.

Made from olives grown in Spain, the high-polyphenol, single-origin oil adds a peppery, earthy freshness to any meal. You're going to want to keep a bottle around for easily finishing off salads, pastas, and pretty much anything else you can get your hands on. Sign up for the subscription package ($18 a bottle) to ensure you never run out. Trust us.

Pros
  • Great flavor
  • Squeeze bottle
  • Available on subscription
Cons
  • Not suitable for higher heat cooking
  • Plastic bottle

"Drizzle has single-handedly changed the way I think about olive oil. It was love at first drop. When my first bottle arrived, I was low on food and the only vehicle I had for it was a rice cake. It made the rice cake sing (words I never expected to write) with a rich, grassy flavor that tasted fresh off the farm. Since then, I've been using it to finish off nearly every dish with an addicting flavor. My favorite use for it so far? On hot popcorn!" — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director

  • Cobram Estate California Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil
     
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California Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Cobram Estates

Best for cooking
Olives from
California
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

Whether you're buying this California Select bottle or one of their more standard offerings, Cobram Estates is a great go-to olive oil to snag at your local supermarket. Not only are their cold-pressed EVOOs great for cooking, but the Sacramento-sourced brand has also won multiple awards for their top-notch taste.

Pros
  • Cold pressed
  • Affordable
  • Flavorful
Cons
  • Lower smoke point than other oils
  • Manni olive oil
     
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Manni The Oil of Life 2021: Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best splurge

Manni offers a wide selection of high-quality olive oils (including the Grand Cru variety we've featured inholiday food gift guides). This option from the Olive Oil of Life collection has a rich flavor, which makes it delicious to drizzle on just about anything. Plus, I love that this bottle is made with 99.99% UV-ray-resistant glass to protect the EVOO.

Pros
  • Sourced from high polyphenols Tuscan olives
  • Distinct flavor
  • Display worthy bottle
Cons
  • Expensive
  • Madhava olive oil
     
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Madhava Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best sustainably grown
Olives from
Italy
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

Another excellent choice, this Italian brand sources their olive oil directly from organic and non-GMO farmers that share their environment-first values. They've also received multiple awards from the clean label project, which verifies product quality and safety.

Pros
  • Non GMO
  • Tested for contaminants
Cons
  • Some reviewers call it bland
  • Frankies olive oil
     
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Frankie's 457 Spuntino Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Best organic
Olives from
Italy
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic?
No

A mainstay in mindbodygreen's founders' kitchen, Frankies is another excellent, flavorful choice—created by the chefs and owners of Frankies Spuntino in Brooklyn, NY. This slightly spicy EVOO is USDA-certified organic and made with 100% Nocellara del Belice olives grown in Sicily, Italy.

Pros
  • Organic
  • Cold pressed
Cons
  • Some reviewers have received damaged bottles
  • kyoord olive oil
     
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Kyoord High-Phenolic Olive Oil

Best flavor
Olives from
Greece
Cold-pressed?
Yes
Organic
No

Yes, this bottle is gorgeous to look at, but it's what's inside the bottle that we really love. Made in Corfu, Greece—with Lianolia and Koroneiki olives from a small family farm—this delicious olive oil is flavorful yet subtle enough for any dish.

Pros
  • Flavorful
  • Beautiful bottle
  • Greek olives
Cons
  • Limited quantities available

Benefits of olive oil

There's a reason olive oil is a cornerstone of the much-loved Mediterranean diet—this healthy fat is packed with benefits. Here are a couple of expert- and research-backed perks of olive oil to consider:

RELATED READ: The Top 8 Health Benefits Of Olive Oil + How It Compares To Other Oils

Choosing your olive oil

When it comes to choosing an olive oil that's going to give you top-notch benefits, steer clear of the highly refined products since the healthiest oils are unrefined and minimally processed.

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Instead, opt for extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO). "It's the least processed and therefore has the greatest nutritional benefit, compared to other types of olive oils," says Ayanwola. "Since it is derived from olive berries, it contains large amounts of antioxidants, phytosterols, and vitamins2," which can be stripped away when the oil is refined. (Here's a handy trick to check if your EVOO is totally authentic.)

For that reason, it's worth taking an extra moment to check how your oil is manufactured—this should be communicated very clearly on the brand's bottle or website (for example, we love seeing "cold-pressed" on the label). Here are a few other tips for scoping out the most top-notch olive oil.

Just remember that EVOO is going to have a lower smoke point—around 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit—than more processed versions. For that reason, it's best as a finishing oil (think drizzling on top of dishes or using in dressings) versus baking or high-heat roasting.

When you're scoping out the bottle itself, there's one more thing to note: Olive oil should come in a darkly tinted, opaque container. Remember: "The antioxidants in olive oil degrade when exposed to heat, light, and oxygen," Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. shared with mindbodygreen, which is why the packaging is important. (More on how to store and keep your olive oil fresh here.)

The takeaway

Olive oil (particularly EVOO) is one of the best oils you can cook with thanks to its healthy fatty acids, powerful antioxidants, and abundant anti-inflammatory compounds. Swap out less nutritious options like soybean oil or vegetable oil for any of the bottles on this list and prepare for healthier, more delicious meals.