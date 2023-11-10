Health Experts Want You To Stop Using This Type of Olive Oil + 10 Worth Buying

"Drizzle has single-handedly changed the way I think about olive oil. It was love at first drop. When my first bottle arrived, I was low on food and the only vehicle I had for it was a rice cake. It made the rice cake sing (words I never expected to write) with a rich, grassy flavor that tasted fresh off the farm. Since then, I've been using it to finish off nearly every dish with an addicting flavor. My favorite use for it so far? On hot popcorn!" — Emma Loewe, mbg Sustainability & Health Director