Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, called polyphenols, which provide anti-inflammatory effects in both the body and the brain. "It can cross the blood-brain barrier and help protect the neurons in the brain," she tells mbg.

The flavonoids in dark chocolate also induce the expression of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is a protein responsible for neurogenesis. In other words, eating dark chocolate can trigger chemical reactions in the brain that help to grow new brain cells. Not just any brain cells, though.

According to Willeumier, the growth occurs in "an area of the brain called the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory." That's why chocolate may reduce the risk of developing cognitive decline or Alzheimer's disease.

"The other great thing about dark chocolate is it helps to release nitric oxide," she adds, "which increases vasodilation and ensures there's an abundant supply of oxygen-rich blood flow to the brain." Through this mechanism, eating dark chocolate can help lower blood pressure.

"I've had patients who were completely shocked by how much their blood pressure dropped when they were doing daily dark chocolate," Willeumier tells mbg.