5 Ethical & Decadent Chocolate Brands You Need To Know About

If chocolate is synonymous with joy, then ethically-conscious chocolate is the epitome of pure bliss. As quoted by twentieth-century Portuguese poet and literary luminary Fernando Pessoa, "there's no metaphysics on earth like chocolate," and we couldn't agree more! However, besides knowing about chocolate's multiple health-nourishing benefits and nutritional powers, are you aware of how it's grown?

According to Slave Free Chocolate, a leading grassroots organization aiming to eradicate child slavery in the cocoa industry, 2.3 million children work in the cocoa production fields of West Africa. Many of them are vulnerable and exposed to trafficking, sold into slavery, or kidnapped. This form of child exploitation, next to wide-reaching poverty, gender inequality, and continuous environmental harm (think soil erosion and deforestation) makes the unflagging issues linked to chocolate production something we can't ignore. Choosing ethical, eco-conscious chocolate brands is one simple step towards that goal.