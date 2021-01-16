mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Smoothie Is A Sweet Way To Eat More Veggies & Get More Fiber

This Smoothie Is A Sweet Way To Eat More Veggies & Get More Fiber

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Chocolate Avocado Smoothie

Image by Dee Dine / Contributor

January 16, 2021 — 16:10 PM

Here's an unexpected veggie base for your next smoothie: zucchini.

While this chocolate avocado smoothie might take its name from two of its more popular ingredients, we love that this tasty, creamy recipe also sneaks in bonus veggies. Most notably, zucchini is a good source of potassium and vitamin C—both of which can help support good sleep

Altogether, this smoothie is a good source of fiber (with just over 8 grams per serving), thanks mostly to all-star avocado and zucchini. Absolutely can't get behind the idea of squash in your smoothie? Cauliflower works as an even substitution, and it's still a solid source of fiber, too.

Dates, (or maple syrup, dealers choice), offer a subtle sweetness to pair with the cacao powder, a superfood that can help support mood and energy levels. While there is a bit of coffee in the recipe, it won't be a primary flavor or serve as much of a caffeine boost. It mostly helps to compliment and accentuate the satisfying chocolate flavor.

Chocolate Avocado Smoothie

Makes 2 8-oz smoothies

  • 1 cup zucchini, raw and unpeeled
  • 1 avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 1 tbsp cacao powder
  • 2 dates, soaked and pitted
  • 2 tbsp brewed coffee
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ cup ice

Add all the ingredients to a blender and process until the mixture is smooth. Enjoy immediately.

Advertisement

Substitutions:

  • Cauliflower can be used instead of zucchini
  • Two tablespoons of maple syrup can be used instead of the two dates
  • Unsweetened cocoa powder can be used instead of cacao powder.
Reprinted with permission from 4-Ingredient Smoothies + Juices by Dee Dine, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Dee Dine

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

3 Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes That Pack An Anti-Inflammatory Punch

Eliza Sullivan
3 Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes That Pack An Anti-Inflammatory Punch
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin
The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
$29.99

The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies

With Joe Cross featuring Carrie Diulus, M.D.
The Complete Guide To Juices & Smoothies
Beauty

This Is The Trickiest Makeup Product To Get Right, But We Have 12 Options

Jamie Schneider
This Is The Trickiest Makeup Product To Get Right, But We Have 12 Options
Spirituality

The Astrological Sign Most Susceptible To Burnout In 2021

Sarah Regan
The Astrological Sign Most Susceptible To Burnout In 2021
Women's Health

4 Postpartum Exercises To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Diastasis Recti

Helen Phelan
4 Postpartum Exercises To Help Relieve Symptoms Of Diastasis Recti
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Golden Ingredient Of Ayurveda: A Complete Guide To Turmeric & The Skin

Alexandra Engler
The Golden Ingredient Of Ayurveda: A Complete Guide To Turmeric & The Skin
Personal Growth

Betty White Is Turning 99: Here Are 4 Secrets To Her Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
Betty White Is Turning 99: Here Are 4 Secrets To Her Longevity
Love

10 Subtle Signs A Woman May Be Flirting, From Body Language Experts

Abby Moore
10 Subtle Signs A Woman May Be Flirting, From Body Language Experts
Integrative Health

How To Spend More Time In Deep Sleep & Wake Up Feeling Energized

Sarah Regan
How To Spend More Time In Deep Sleep & Wake Up Feeling Energized
Integrative Health

Exactly How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Work, According To 14 mbg Reviewers

Kristine Thomason
Exactly How Long It Takes For Probiotics To Work, According To 14 mbg Reviewers
Personal Growth

Why We're Pulling Joy Out Of A (Literal) Hat This Year & You Should Too

Emma Loewe
Why We're Pulling Joy Out Of A (Literal) Hat This Year & You Should Too
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/chocolate-avocado-smoothie-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!