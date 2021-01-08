5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor

One of the easiest ways to infuse our mornings, or afternoons, with some extra nutrient-rich vegetables is adding them to a smoothie—but that doesn't mean we want our smoothies tasting abundantly of veggies.

To narrow down the overwhelming produce section, we turned Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, a nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices, for her advice on ideal ingredients that won't necessarily making your drink taste like, well, vegetables. Here, she shares her favorite veggies to keep stocked for smoothie-blending (and exactly why she digs them).