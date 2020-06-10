“Both are dark, leafy greens, and superfoods in their own right,” registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis MPH, RDN says. “They each contain a lot of phytonutrients, antioxidants, and prebiotic fiber.”

Incorporating extra dietary fiber into the diet is important, given most people are not meeting their daily recommended requirements. Many people go for fiber-rich foods when looking to improve digestion, but the nutrient’s gut health benefits go far beyond the bathroom.

"Fiber aids in the reduction of total and LDL cholesterol by binding to cholesterol in the gastrointestinal tract and moving it out of circulation," registered dietitian and nutritionist Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN previously told mbg. "These actions reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and type 2 diabetes.”

Along with prebiotic fiber, kale and spinach are both sources of antioxidants, like beta-carotene, vitamins A and K, and lutein, Maggie Moon, M.S., R.D. says.

Both are made up of about 90% water, which means they’re also naturally hydrating, and low in cholesterol, Moon adds.