Sick Of Water? These Are The Most Hydrating Foods On The Planet

Let's all just admit it: Drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of plain water every day can get a little tedious. That's a lot of liquid! And even though hydration is critical for our well-being—especially in the summer—it's easy to put off or ignore our hydration duties.

But becoming dehydrated has some serious health consequences that we'd all rather avoid. According to Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine expert and mbg Collective member, "Some of the first signs you are dehydrated include dull, dry skin, dry eyes, dark yellow urine, dizziness, headaches, and cramping."

That's the bad news.

The good news is that it's not just water that contains, well, water. In fact, if you only got your daily water intake from plain water, you'd have to drink more like 100 ounces of water a day to stay properly hydrated.

So where does the rest of this water come from? Water-rich foods. Here's a list of the most hydrating foods—and why you should definitely be including them in your diet: