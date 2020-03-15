Put Those Kale Stems To Use With This Super Easy, Zero-Waste Salad

Sometimes I just need to refuel and nourish myself with (all these) greens. I have a couple of different approaches to making salads—the loud and colorful or the zen minimalist approach like this one.

Either way, both are packed with nutrients and flavor to give your taste buds something to talk about. This salad uses a simple base of kale and cabbage. Topped with fresh pesto, lemon zest, and hemp and pumpkin seeds, this recipe is nutrient dense, super quick, and best of all—zero waste!