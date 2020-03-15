mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Put Those Kale Stems To Use With This Super Easy, Zero-Waste Salad

Max La Manna
Chef & Author By Max La Manna
Chef & Author
Max La Manna is a zero waste New York chef, sustainability advocate, environmentalist and author. His awareness and education around food waste and plastic pollution has been featured in numerous publications, from BuzzFeed Food, NowThis News and EcoAge to Vogue.
Kale Stem Pesto with Greens

Image by Andrew Burton / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 15, 2020 — 21:18 PM

Sometimes I just need to refuel and nourish myself with (all these) greens. I have a couple of different approaches to making salads—the loud and colorful or the zen minimalist approach like this one.

Either way, both are packed with nutrients and flavor to give your taste buds something to talk about. This salad uses a simple base of kale and cabbage. Topped with fresh pesto, lemon zest, and hemp and pumpkin seeds, this recipe is nutrient dense, super quick, and best of all—zero waste!

Zero-Waste Salad With Kale Stem Pesto

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

  • large bunch of kale, leaves removed and thinly sliced (stems to be used in the pesto)
  • 1/2 mdium green cabbage, cored and thinly sliced (you want long strands of cabbage)
  • 2 small endives, cores removed (compost or save for veggie stock) and thinly sliced
  • grated zest of 1/2 lemon
  • hemp seeds and toasted pumpkin seeds to serve

For the pesto

  • 80g (just under 3 oz.) kale stems, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 3/ cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
  • 60ml (about 1/4 cup) water from the steamed kale
  • 35g (about 1 1/4 oz.) walnuts
  • 40ml (roughly 2.5 to 3 tablespoons) extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

  • To make the pesto, add your kale stems to a small saucepan of boiling water and allow to soften.
  • Once softened, remove with a spoon and place them in a small high-speed blender. Add the garlic, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, kale water, a pinch of salt, and the walnuts.
  • Give this a good blend and slowly start to add your oil until the pesto is to your desired consistency. Want it to be chunkier? Add more walnuts, or if you want it to be smoother—add more kale water.
  • For the salad, place the kale leaves in a big bowl, add the cabbage and endives and one heaped spoonful of pesto. Fold and stir well.
  • Continue to add one spoonful at a time until the greens are nicely coated.
  • Top with hemp seeds, toasted pumpkin seeds, or avocado slices. Finish by sprinkling over the lemon zest.

And there you have it—a really fresh, zero-waste salad that still packs flavor. For more waste-free ideas, check out this beginner's guide for a greener home.

﻿Excerpted with permission from More Plants Less Waste by Max La Manna, published by Quercus March, 2020, RRP $30.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Max La Manna
Max La Manna Chef & Author
Max La MannaMax La Manna is a zero waste New York chef, sustainability advocate, environmentalist and author. His awareness and education around food waste and plastic pollution has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Healthier Versions Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods, From An R.D.

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
5 Healthier Versions Of Your Favorite Comfort Foods, From An R.D.
Recipes

Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

Sarah Regan
Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Integrative Health

This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable

Abby Moore
This Is The Second Deadliest Cancer & It’s Also Very Preventable
Functional Food

The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity

Eliza Sullivan
The 3 Foods This Nutritionist Swears By For Supporting Immunity
Routines

A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Can Estrogen Protect Your Immune System? This OB/GYN Thinks So

Uzzi Reiss, M.D.
Can Estrogen Protect Your Immune System? This OB/GYN Thinks So
Integrative Health

Not Sleeping Well? Try These Tips From An MD To Make The Days Easier

Eliza Sullivan
Not Sleeping Well? Try These Tips From An MD To Make The Days Easier
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action

The AstroTwins
Weekly Horoscope: Spring Is Here & It Could Spur Collective Action
Sex

This Sex Technique Is Perfect For Busy Couples Who Never Have Enough Time

Gigi Engle
This Sex Technique Is Perfect For Busy Couples Who Never Have Enough Time
Routines

A Personal Trainer On Why You Only Need 9 Minutes To Stretch (Yes, Really!)

Joe Yoon, CPT, LMT
A Personal Trainer On Why You Only Need 9 Minutes To Stretch (Yes, Really!)
Integrative Health

Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think

Sarah Ellis
Can You Make Up For Lost Sleep? Yes, But It Takes Longer Than You Think
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/zero-waste-pesto-and-greens-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!