Chef & Author

Max La MannaMax La Manna is a zero waste New York chef, sustainability advocate, environmentalist and author. His awareness and education around food waste and plastic pollution has been featured in numerous publications, from BuzzFeed Food, NowThis News and EcoAge to Vogue.

Through sharing his low-impact, conscious lifestyle, La Manna has inspired thousands of people across the world to wake up to the devastation caused by plastic and in his first cookbook he invites readers to join him on his journey to consuming food more mindfully and creating less waste, for the health of our planet.