A Zucchini Bread Recipe With More Hidden Veggies, From An RD
September 11, 2021 — 13:04 PM

Zucchini bread, like carrot cake, has its handful of skeptics. A pastry made with veggies couldn't possibly be as satisfying as say, banana bread—right? To prove the skeptics wrong, registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, created a zucchini bread recipe that's perfectly moist and just the right amount of sweet. 

The zucchini shreds allow the loaf to maintain its moisture throughout the baking process. Plus, the vegetable is rich in antioxidants, like beta-carotene (vitamin A) and vitamin C. It's also hydrating and relatively high in fiber, both of which help support digestion and a healthy gut. 

While the zucchini itself provides a number of nutrients, this loaf is elevated even further with mbg organic veggies+. The greens powder contains a blend of dark leafy greens, hard-to-find sea veggies, and prebiotic fibers. The turmeric and ginger in the digestive blend deliver anti-inflammatory properties, helping to combat oxidative stress and enhance immune function.* What's more, key botanicals in this organic mix help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and hormonal balance.*

"This is a wonderfully balanced recipe that provides vitamins and minerals from the mbg organic veggies+ as well as fiber from the zucchini and banana," Feller says. "Plus, the sorghum in the gluten-free baking mix adds a nice dose of plant-based protein." 

Zucchini Bread (With Extra Veggies)

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup plant milk of your choice
  • 2 overripe bananas, mashed 
  • 1 large zucchini grated
  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp. almond extract
  • 3 cups gluten-free mix of your choice
  • 2 tbsp. organic veggies+

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F and grease a 9-by-12-inch baking dish.
  2. In a large bowl combine eggs, nondairy milk, zucchini, and mashed bananas. 
  3. Add olive oil and almond extract.
  4. Whisk in the baking mix and organic veggies+ (avoid over-mixing). 
  5. Pour batter into the baking dish.
  6. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick comes out of the bread clean.
  7. Feller tested this recipe with Living Now Gluten-Free baking mix and Forager's coconut-cashew-oat milk, but feel free to experiment with gluten free flours and nut milks that have worked well for you in the past, or that are available to you. Either way, this nutrient-packed zucchini bread is fantastic for any time of year, and it's sure to hit the spot.
