What Is Raw Chocolate? An RD Explains How To Use The Varieties

Chocolate comes from cacao trees, which grow on farms in tropical areas in West Africa, South and Central America, and Southeast Asia. The cacao bean grows inside a pod on the tree. Each pod contains about 40 beans. Once harvested, cacao beans are fermented under banana leaves and then dried. Then they travel elsewhere to be cleaned, roasted, and turned into the chocolate we buy to eat.

The chocolate bars we buy are made from the meat of the cacao bean, which is referred to as the nib. The nibs are ground into chocolate liquor (the name is misleading; there's no booze here) or liquid chocolate. This is then poured into molds and hardened, resulting in unsweetened chocolate, which is then combined with sugar and sometimes milk and made into the various chocolate products we use, like semisweet and milk chocolate bars.