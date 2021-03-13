3 Brain-Healthy Cooking Fats This Nutritional Psychiatrist Always Has On Hand

Those who want to keep their car’s engine running at top speed are usually willing to spend a little more on a higher-quality motor oil. The same analogy applies to the oils you use for cooking.

Don’t undo all the work you’re doing to improve your diet by using fake or ultra-saturated fats in your meal prep. Instead, go for brain-healthy, organic monounsaturated fats. Buy smaller bottles and store them away from direct sunlight to prevent them from oxidizing. Also use the lowest heat possible when cooking with those fats to enhance nutrient absorption from your favorite rainbow veggies.

While there are many different cooking fats available, I recommend sticking to three: olive oil, grass-fed butter, and coconut oil.