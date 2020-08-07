mindbodygreen

Stay Cool & Calm This Summer With These 3 Ayurvedic Staples

Ananta Ripa Ajmera
Overhead Photo of Opened Coconuts

Image by Irene Kredenets / Unsplash

August 7, 2020 — 11:37 AM

Is the summer sun starting to get to you? In Ayurveda, the world's oldest system of health and healing, the heat of this time of year is thought to cause the vata dosha (the bioforce responsible for movement) and pitta dosha (the bioforce responsible for all transformation and digestion) to manifest in different ways. Though your experience of the season will depend on your unique Ayurvedic constitution, the heat can lead to a universal sense of physical exhaustion, as well as anxiety, worry, and frustration.

Thankfully, Ayurveda is full of ideas for how we can all cool down, find energy, and boost mood during the summer months. Here are a few of its traditional culinary staples to call upon for some support against the heat:

1. Coriander

Fresh coriander, also known as cilantro in the U.S., is a wonderful herb you can call upon anytime you're feeling heated and down emotionally. One of coriander's synonyms in Sanskrit is hrdaya, which means "heart." It's thought to help both your physical and emotional heart, and the mere smell of it can help uplift your spirit.

I love brightening up my food with a garnish of cilantro leaves. Unlike most spices that boost your digestive fire, cilantro simultaneously boosts your digestion while cooling your body. You can boil water with coriander seeds (in a ratio of ¼ tsp. seeds to 1 cup water) and drink this cooling tonic periodically throughout the day. It's especially soothing if you have any heat-related issues, like heartburn or acid reflux.

2. Ghee

Ayurveda heavily emphasizes the therapeutic usage of ghee, so much so that several Ayurvedic texts devote a whole chapter to describing the clarified butter. It has long been thought to promote healthy digestion and the mental health benefits that come with it. Ghee is also rich in butyric acid, a beneficial fatty acid that supports healthy immunity, cholesterol, and energy, and regulates elimination.

In addition to being a healthy meal addition, ghee is also incredibly hydrating to the skin when applied topically. Layering a bit of ghee to your face is an excellent way to cool down any redness or burning sensations.

3. Coconut

Coconut is sweet, nourishing, and cooling, making it perfect for summer. There are many ways to use coconut oil to combat the heat: Apply a thin layer to your bare feet, ears, and the crown of your head at night, or lather it on your whole body right when you wake up, before breakfast or your morning shower. You can apply coconut oil directly onto your skin anywhere you need moisture throughout the day, too, and it can be especially helpful after overexposure to the sun.⁠ And don't forget to hydrate the scalp! Lather coconut oil onto your head like you would shampoo for a luxurious self-massage.

Incorporating coconut oil into your cooking can soothe the stomach, and when consumed internally the oil has been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties.

And with that, I hope you enjoy a cooling, soothing, and calming experience of this summer's heat with the support of your Ayurvedic friends, coriander, ghee, and coconut.

