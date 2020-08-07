Is the summer sun starting to get to you? In Ayurveda, the world's oldest system of health and healing, the heat of this time of year is thought to cause the vata dosha (the bioforce responsible for movement) and pitta dosha (the bioforce responsible for all transformation and digestion) to manifest in different ways. Though your experience of the season will depend on your unique Ayurvedic constitution, the heat can lead to a universal sense of physical exhaustion, as well as anxiety, worry, and frustration.

Thankfully, Ayurveda is full of ideas for how we can all cool down, find energy, and boost mood during the summer months. Here are a few of its traditional culinary staples to call upon for some support against the heat: