Are Seed Oils That Bad For You? Here's How Nutritionists Think About Them

So if your current diet contains omega-6-rich foods, like seed oils, don't stress. "If refined seed oils are an occasional or small part of your diet, I would tell someone not to freak out about that," says Cording. "However, if you're eating a lot of processed foods that contain seed oils or are dining out frequently where seed oils may be more commonly used, that's when you'd want to swap out some of those foods for less processed items that utilize healthier oils."