Are Seed Oils That Bad For You? Here's How Nutritionists Think About Them

Omega-6 fats are usually considered more pro-inflammatory, while omega-3s are considered anti-inflammatory. However, researchers argue9 that because fats are complex compounds that have different effects on the body, oils can't be perfectly placed into "good" and "bad" boxes.

Scientists are still studying the relationship18 between omega-6 and omega-3 fats and their role in inflammation, which is highly complex and not black and white. Also, although there's a general agreement in the nutrition world that most diets are too high in omega-6 fats, there's no definitive consensus18 on what the optimal omega-3 to omega-6 ratio should be.

While it's true that omega-6-rich diets may harm health by promoting an inflammatory environment in the body, the real problem isn't omega-6 fats. According to Crouch, "While eating something with seed oils every once in a while won't strike up an inflammatory disease process, we need to pan out and view the big picture," she says.

The major issue with Western diets is that they tend to be high in inflammatory ultra-processed foods and deficient in omega-3 fats—and a number of other nutrients—which regulate inflammation in the body.

The omega-3s EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)—which are readily used by the body—are concentrated in seafood9 like salmon, sardines, anchovies, and rainbow trout, as well as algae.

Omega-3s can also be found in foods like walnuts and hemp seeds, but the type of omega-3 found in these foods is poorly converted into DHA and EPA, making seafood and algae the best sources of these important fatty acids.

If you're concerned that your intake of omega-3s is too low and your intake of omega-6 foods, like seed oils, is too high, try reducing your intake of ultra-processed foods and increasing your intake of seafood. If you don't like fish or follow a plant-based diet, taking an algal oil supplement can help you increase your DHA and EPA intake.