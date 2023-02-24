While different cottonseed strains may have slightly different compositions, cottonseed oil’s fatty acid profile is generally about 50% polyunsaturated fat (PUFA), 20% monounsaturated fat (MUFA), and 20% saturated fat, says Nielsen. You need all varieties of fat for energy and to help the body absorb specific vitamins.

Consuming too much saturated fat, however, can increase levels of low-density lipoprotein (aka LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol, raising the risk for heart disease and stroke4 .

On the flip side, cottonseed oil contains unsaturated fat which may be beneficial for cardiovascular health5 . Specifically, “we have plenty of research6 to suggest that monounsaturated fat is beneficial, particularly when we swap saturated fats [with it],” adds Nielsen. Polyunsaturated fats, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, also need to be obtained through your diet to support your metabolism, she explains.

While omega-6 fatty acids have a bad rep for being pro-inflammatory, “after a decade of research, we see that omega-six-rich foods and oils are not detrimental to human health, do not cause inflammation in humans, and are beneficial,” says Nielsen. “Again, when we consume more polyunsaturated fats in place of the saturated fats, like tropical oils and even dairy, we see benefits.”

What’s most important to keeping inflammation in check is consuming a balanced ratio of omega-6s and omega-3s. Cottonseed oil has a much higher proportion of omega-6s than omega-3s.