Before digging into the merits (and potential drawbacks) of palm oil, let’s back up for a second and discuss what it actually is. Palm oil is a vegetable oil that’s made from the fruit of the oil palm tree. There’s crude palm oil, which is made by squeezing the fruit, and palm kernel oil, which is made by crushing the stone (or kernel) in the middle of the fruit.

Palm oil is the most widely used vegetable oil in the world1 , and over 85% of the global supply comes from Indonesia and Malaysia, although there are 42 countries that also make it, according to the World Wildlife Federation.

It’s considered a low-cost oil because it often produces a greater yield than other vegetable oils with an overall lower cost of production. While this sounds good in theory, it can create some environmental issues when production gets out of hand (more on that later). For now, let’s start with the different types of palm oil you'll find on shelves.