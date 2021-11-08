4 Important Perks Of Vitamin A That Have Nothing To Do With Your Eyes*

If you know anything about vitamin A, it's probably that you can get your fix by eating carrots and that the nutrient is good for your eyes.* Thing is, there's actually a lot more to this vitamin than meets the, well, eye.

In addition to keeping your peepers in tip-top shape, vitamin A also helps your immune system function at its best and keeps cells growing and developing as they should (and that's not all, either).*

So, what else do you need to know? Consider this your crash course in all-things vitamin A—from the different roles it plays throughout the body and the resulting benefits to what's at stake with deficiency, to how you can make sure you're not falling short.