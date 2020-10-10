Olive oil is a plant-based cooking oil made from the fruit of the olive tree. Once olives are collected, they’re pressed into a paste and mixed with water. After mixing, the paste undergoes another pressing and separation process, to remove pulp from the oil. This final step is where manufacturers might refine, bleach, or deodorize the oil making it more processed. The healthiest oils are unrefined and minimally processed, though.

“Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the least processed, and therefore has the greatest nutritional benefit, compared to other types of olive oils,” registered dietitian Titilayo Ayanwola, MPH, R.D., L.D., previously told mbg. "Since it is derived from olive berries, it contains large amounts of antioxidants, phytosterols, and vitamins.” Those can be stripped away when oil is refined.