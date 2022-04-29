Incorporating the right combination of ingredients into your cooking can do so much more than fill you up—certain foods and spices actually have the ability to sharpen your mind and promote brain health.

Looking to add some intrigue to your cooking with homemade sauces to benefit your body and mind? Here are my three favorite go-to sauces to elevate any dish, all of which incorporate brain-nourishing ingredients. Check out the video above for a demo, or find the full recipe below: